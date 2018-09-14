Teen Mom OG
Motherhood hasn't always been easy over the years for Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Mackenzie and Amber, but they've tackled its many challenges head-on.
- 01:15S3Catelynn's Big RevealCatelynn and Tyler tell Nova she's going to be a big sister and what their party's all about.09/14/2018
- 00:42BonusS3Teen Mom (Season 5) | Interview with FarrahFarrah talks about Sophia and what she likes.04/07/2015
- 02:20HighlightS3 E24Are You Okay?Jo and his girlfriend butt heads when Jo confides that he isn't ready for marriage.06/08/2014
- 01:42BonusS3 E24Balancing ActCorey confides in Kameron about balancing dating and his family.06/08/2014
- 00:19HighlightS3 E20Love-Hate RelationshipMaci answers a fan question about her relationship with Ryan.10/09/2012
- 02:14HighlightS3 E20Ask The MomsJenelle and Amber hash out past drama.10/09/2012
- 01:34HighlightS3 E19Locked UpAmber talks to Dr. Drew about her time in prison away from Gary and Leah.10/09/2012
- 01:34BonusS3 E19RehabilitationAmber talks to Dr. Drew about her rehabilitation program in jail.10/09/2012
- 02:19BonusS3 E19Gary Sets The Record StraightGary answers questions about Amber's decision to go to jail, and he shares updates on his life with Leah.10/09/2012
- 01:34InterviewS3 E30The Love Story Continues for Catelynn and TylerEight years later, Catelynn and Tyler are still going strong and serve as a support system for each other.10/04/2011
- 00:56InterviewS3 E30Catelynn and Tyler Have a Connection with Their CastmatesCatelynn and Tyler talk about their fellow castmates and their journeys in life.10/04/2011
- 01:32InterviewS3 E30Maci and Ryan Have Mixed EmotionsMaci and Ryan talk about their decision to be a part of 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom and how their story affects others.10/04/2011
Cast
Amber Portwood
Cast Member
Amber is in the midst of a custody and criminal case after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend Andrew. She acknowledges her behavior was out of line and seeks help with a psychiatrist and anger management classes. But when audio leaks of arguments she's had with Andrew, it's hard to relive the past.
Catelynn Lowell
Cast Member
Eleven years after placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, Cate and Ty are the happiest they have ever been. With Cate's mental health under control, and after surviving a trial separation, the couple decide to celebrate with a recommitment ceremony. While parenting their two girls, Nova and Vaeda, Ty is still desperate for a son, so he and Cate look into what it would take to guarantee a boy in their next pregnancy.
Cheyenne Floyd
Cast Member
After a fling, Cheyenne found herself co-parenting with her Challenge castmate Cory. Their daughter, Ryder, has VLCAD, a rare genetic disorder, so Cheyenne works hard to bring awareness to and raise funds for the condition. Cheyenne was hoping her relationship with her boyfriend Matt would lead to an engagement, but when it fizzles out -- and Cory and his girlfriend Taylor announce they're having a baby -- Cheyenne finds herself single for the first time in a long time.
Maci Bookout
Cast Member
Eleven years after their son, Bentley, was born, Maci and Ryan still struggle to have a solid co-parenting relationship. With an order of protection in place, they can only communicate through Ryan's mom and wife. While raising three kids with her husband, Taylor, Maci steps up in her advocacy work and continues to bring awareness to causes close to her heart, especially women's health.
Mackenzie McKee
Cast Member
Mackenzie McKee, originally from Teen Mom 3, keeps busy juggling three kids, a fitness business and a six-year marriage to her high school sweetheart Josh. With communication issues and infidelity complicating her marriage, Mackenzie may be contemplating divorce. But as her mom, Angie, fights Stage 4 cancer, Mackenzie must learn to prioritize what's really important in life.
About Teen Mom OG Season 3
In 16 and Pregnant, they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.