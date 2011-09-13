Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG
Motherhood hasn't always been easy over the years for Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Mackenzie and Amber, but they've tackled its many challenges head-on.
- 00:54InterviewS2Tyler's Dream for CarlyTyler tells SuChin Pak about his hopes and dreams for his daughter.09/13/2011
- 01:11InterviewS2Tyler's Mom Is a SaintTyler relies on his mother for advice and support as he shares how she helped through the adoption process.09/13/2011
- 01:30S2Father Son RelationshipTyler explains that he's come to terms with his father's weaknesses and limitations.09/13/2011
- 01:41InterviewS2The Root of Tyler's Trust IssuesTyler chats with SuChin Pak about the cause of his trust issues and his future with Catelynn.09/13/2011
- 01:13InterviewS2Tyler Needs Time AloneTyler and SuChin Pak discuss his need for alone time and Catelynn respecting that need.09/13/2011
- 01:36InterviewS2Tyler's Grieving ProcessTyler tells SuChin Pak how he feels about Carly's adoption and what he's looking forward to in the future.09/13/2011
- 02:45InterviewS2 E19Amber and Gary Relive Their Painful ExperiencesAmber and Gary discuss how difficult it is to see their relationship play out on television.10/19/2010
- 00:58InterviewS2 E19Catelynn and Tyler's Visit with CarlyCatelynn and Tyler remember their trip to West Virginia to spend time with their daughter Carly.10/19/2010
- 01:14InterviewS2 E19Where Does Kyle Stand with Ryan?Kyle shares his feelings about meeting Ryan as Maci tries to mediate the situation.10/19/2010
- 00:49InterviewS2 E19Farrah's Dream GuyFarrah reveals the standards she has for a potential partner.10/19/2010
- 01:14InterviewS2 E19Carly Inspires Catelynn and TylerCatelynn and Tyler reveal the ways Carly has pushed them to improve their situations and pursue certain careers.10/19/2010
- 01:20InterviewS2 E19Farrah and Debra's Similar PathsDebra reveals a painful part of her past and how she can help Farrah with her grieving process.10/19/2010
Cast
Amber Portwood
Cast Member
Amber is in the midst of a custody and criminal case after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend Andrew. She acknowledges her behavior was out of line and seeks help with a psychiatrist and anger management classes. But when audio leaks of arguments she's had with Andrew, it's hard to relive the past.
Catelynn Lowell
Cast Member
Eleven years after placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, Cate and Ty are the happiest they have ever been. With Cate's mental health under control, and after surviving a trial separation, the couple decide to celebrate with a recommitment ceremony. While parenting their two girls, Nova and Vaeda, Ty is still desperate for a son, so he and Cate look into what it would take to guarantee a boy in their next pregnancy.
Cheyenne Floyd
Cast Member
After a fling, Cheyenne found herself co-parenting with her Challenge castmate Cory. Their daughter, Ryder, has VLCAD, a rare genetic disorder, so Cheyenne works hard to bring awareness to and raise funds for the condition. Cheyenne was hoping her relationship with her boyfriend Matt would lead to an engagement, but when it fizzles out -- and Cory and his girlfriend Taylor announce they're having a baby -- Cheyenne finds herself single for the first time in a long time.
Maci Bookout
Cast Member
Eleven years after their son, Bentley, was born, Maci and Ryan still struggle to have a solid co-parenting relationship. With an order of protection in place, they can only communicate through Ryan's mom and wife. While raising three kids with her husband, Taylor, Maci steps up in her advocacy work and continues to bring awareness to causes close to her heart, especially women's health.
Mackenzie McKee
Cast Member
Mackenzie McKee, originally from Teen Mom 3, keeps busy juggling three kids, a fitness business and a six-year marriage to her high school sweetheart Josh. With communication issues and infidelity complicating her marriage, Mackenzie may be contemplating divorce. But as her mom, Angie, fights Stage 4 cancer, Mackenzie must learn to prioritize what's really important in life.