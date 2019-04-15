Teen Mom OG
- 02:35HighlightS7 E39Dakota Picks Sides at Tripp's Birthday PartyBristol wants Dakota on her team at Tripp's paintball birthday party, but Dakota has other plans.04/15/2019
- 03:40HighlightS7 E38Times Have Changed for Cory and NelsonCory and Nelson discuss their early hustles, Cory's life since becoming a father and his future with Cheyenne.04/01/2019
- 01:00HighlightS7 E37Maci and Taylor's Trip Down Memory LaneFrom falling in love to starting a business to having kids, take a look back at all that Maci and Taylor have accomplished together.01/21/2019
- 01:17HighlightS7 E36These Moms and Dads Have Had Their Share of Run-Ins with the LawTake a look back at how the Teen Mom cast members have ended up in handcuffs and what happened afterward, including never-before-seen footage.01/15/2019
- 03:27HighlightS7 E35Behind the Scenes of the Teen Mom OG ReunionFrom breakdowns to breakthroughs, see what went down behind the scenes when the cast reunites for Teen Mom OG Backstage Pass.01/07/2019
- 01:08HighlightS7 E34Andrew and Amber Open Up About Their FamilyAndrew gets emotional while talking about raising children with Amber, and they hint at their plans for the future.12/24/2018
- 01:55HighlightS7 E34The Wait Is Worth It for CheyenneCory tears up as he talks about Ryder, and Dr. Drew and Nessa put Cheyenne in the hot seat by asking how long she's willing to wait for Cory.12/24/2018
- 01:45HighlightS7 E34Maci Clears the AirMaci and Taylor talk about their relationship with Jen and Larry, and they go over what they can all do to lessen the tension.12/24/2018
- 02:13HighlightS7 E33The State of Catelynn and Tyler's MarriageTyler catches up Dr. Drew and Nessa on his marriage with Catelynn and explains how her mental health treatment has impacted their relationship.12/17/2018
- 01:39HighlightS7 E33Amber's Postpartum Treatment PlanAmber can't decide if she should take time away from the show to seek treatment for her postpartum depression.12/17/2018
- 02:22HighlightS7 E33Maci Defends Her Castmates Against Mom ShamingMaci speaks out about the online harassment that she and the other mothers endure.12/17/2018
- 02:39Sneak PeekS7 E30Bristol Wants a Stronger Co-Parenting RelationshipBristol meets with a PTSD specialist to try to avoid saying anything that might trigger Dakota.12/17/2018
Amber Portwood
Cast Member
Amber is in the midst of a custody and criminal case after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend Andrew. She acknowledges her behavior was out of line and seeks help with a psychiatrist and anger management classes. But when audio leaks of arguments she's had with Andrew, it's hard to relive the past.
Catelynn Lowell
Cast Member
Eleven years after placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, Cate and Ty are the happiest they have ever been. With Cate's mental health under control, and after surviving a trial separation, the couple decide to celebrate with a recommitment ceremony. While parenting their two girls, Nova and Vaeda, Ty is still desperate for a son, so he and Cate look into what it would take to guarantee a boy in their next pregnancy.
Cheyenne Floyd
Cast Member
After a fling, Cheyenne found herself co-parenting with her Challenge castmate Cory. Their daughter, Ryder, has VLCAD, a rare genetic disorder, so Cheyenne works hard to bring awareness to and raise funds for the condition. Cheyenne was hoping her relationship with her boyfriend Matt would lead to an engagement, but when it fizzles out -- and Cory and his girlfriend Taylor announce they're having a baby -- Cheyenne finds herself single for the first time in a long time.
Maci Bookout
Cast Member
Eleven years after their son, Bentley, was born, Maci and Ryan still struggle to have a solid co-parenting relationship. With an order of protection in place, they can only communicate through Ryan's mom and wife. While raising three kids with her husband, Taylor, Maci steps up in her advocacy work and continues to bring awareness to causes close to her heart, especially women's health.
Mackenzie McKee
Cast Member
Mackenzie McKee, originally from Teen Mom 3, keeps busy juggling three kids, a fitness business and a six-year marriage to her high school sweetheart Josh. With communication issues and infidelity complicating her marriage, Mackenzie may be contemplating divorce. But as her mom, Angie, fights Stage 4 cancer, Mackenzie must learn to prioritize what's really important in life.