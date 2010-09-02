Teen Mom OG
Motherhood hasn't always been easy over the years for Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Mackenzie and Amber, but they've tackled its many challenges head-on.
- 01:50HighlightS1 E12Unseen MomentsDr. Drew hosts a look at the exclusive moments we never saw with Farrah, Maci, Catelynn and Amber from the first season of 'Teen Mom.'02/09/2010
- 00:36BonusS1 E11CommunicationAmber and Gary discuss the importance of communication.02/02/2010
- 00:27BonusS1 E11FrustrationMaci talks about Ryan as a single dad.02/02/2010
- 00:46BonusS1 E11Weight LossAmber talks about her weight loss.02/02/2010
- 02:07BonusS1 E11Stepping UpAmber explains how Gary has stepped up as a father.02/02/2010
- 01:06BonusS1 E11Dad RetreatCatelynn and Tyler talk about a possible retreat for birth dads.02/02/2010
- 00:37HighlightS1 E11Finale SpecialAmber announces she may be pregnant again - shocking Dr. Drew, the live audience, but most of all - Gary.02/02/2010
- 01:31BonusS1 E11SupportCatelynn and Tyler talk about the positive feedback and support they've received from other teen moms.02/02/2010
- 00:14BonusS1 E11Guy AdviceFarrah says not being selfish is the key for guys who wish to date a teen mom.02/02/2010
- 01:22BonusS1 E11True To MyselfFarrah talks about staying true to herself and ignoring the criticism.02/02/2010
- 01:12BonusS1 E11Supporting BentleyMaci and Ryan explain how Bentley is financially supported.02/02/2010
- 00:57BonusS1 E11Healing MyselfCatelynn talks about her mom's apology and their relationship now.02/02/2010
Cast
Amber Portwood
Cast Member
Amber is in the midst of a custody and criminal case after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend Andrew. She acknowledges her behavior was out of line and seeks help with a psychiatrist and anger management classes. But when audio leaks of arguments she's had with Andrew, it's hard to relive the past.
Catelynn Lowell
Cast Member
Eleven years after placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, Cate and Ty are the happiest they have ever been. With Cate's mental health under control, and after surviving a trial separation, the couple decide to celebrate with a recommitment ceremony. While parenting their two girls, Nova and Vaeda, Ty is still desperate for a son, so he and Cate look into what it would take to guarantee a boy in their next pregnancy.
Cheyenne Floyd
Cast Member
After a fling, Cheyenne found herself co-parenting with her Challenge castmate Cory. Their daughter, Ryder, has VLCAD, a rare genetic disorder, so Cheyenne works hard to bring awareness to and raise funds for the condition. Cheyenne was hoping her relationship with her boyfriend Matt would lead to an engagement, but when it fizzles out -- and Cory and his girlfriend Taylor announce they're having a baby -- Cheyenne finds herself single for the first time in a long time.
Maci Bookout
Cast Member
Eleven years after their son, Bentley, was born, Maci and Ryan still struggle to have a solid co-parenting relationship. With an order of protection in place, they can only communicate through Ryan's mom and wife. While raising three kids with her husband, Taylor, Maci steps up in her advocacy work and continues to bring awareness to causes close to her heart, especially women's health.
Mackenzie McKee
Cast Member
Mackenzie McKee, originally from Teen Mom 3, keeps busy juggling three kids, a fitness business and a six-year marriage to her high school sweetheart Josh. With communication issues and infidelity complicating her marriage, Mackenzie may be contemplating divorce. But as her mom, Angie, fights Stage 4 cancer, Mackenzie must learn to prioritize what's really important in life.