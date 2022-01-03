Teen Mom Family Reunion

Cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise embark on a tropical vacation featuring unexpected guests, new friendships and deep dives into family and relationship drama.
Teen Mom Family Reunion | Season 1 | Deleted Scenes

Teen Mom Family Reunion | Season 1 | Cast Interviews

Cast

Amber Portwood

Amber joins the reunion with her ex Gary. Although she is sequestered to her room after getting sun poisoning, she opens up to the cast about her issues with her daughter Leah. Knowing that her daughter doesn't want a relationship with her and she does not have custody of her son, she begins to work through her feelings of inadequacy as a mother.

Ashley Jones

Ashley arrives at the reunion with her partner Bar. After her beef with Briana and Jade comes to a head, she is forced to examine her behavior on social media. Shortly after, she reveals to the cast that she and Bar have been married for several months, but their relationship is on the rocks. Ashley worries that Bar will never live up to his full potential, and she's tired of waiting around for him to work toward any of his goals.

Briana DeJesus

Briana and her sister Brittany arrive in California hoping to work through their issues with Devoin. While Briana is happy Devoin is making an effort with Nova and Stella, she knows he should be doing a lot more. When Devoin joins the reunion several days later, they are forced to address issues with their communication and anger toward each other.

Cheyenne Floyd

Cheyenne and her fiancé Zach join the reunion hoping to spend some quality time together without their kids. Cheyenne struggles to work through the idea of being a "supermom" and doubting her ability to give her children everything they need. Her ex Cory joins later, and the three of them work to continue navigating their blended family.

Jade Cline

Jade and her best friend Chau join the reunion hoping to enjoy some much-needed time away from her hectic home life. After confronting her issues with Ashley early on, they are able to form a bond knowing they both have people in their life who struggle with substance use. Jade shares with the others that she is worried that when she gets home, she will not be able to foster a relationship with Sean while he is away at rehab.

Leah Messer

Leah arrives at the reunion revealing that she is in a new relationship. She confides in the other moms that she is struggling to open up to her boyfriend Jaylen because it seems too good to be true, and she has major trust issues lingering from her past. Soon after Jaylen arrives, the new couple is forced to work to establish trust and work to keep moving their relationship forward.

Maci Bookout

Maci attends the reunion alone hoping to figure out who she is without her children. She soon realizes a lot of her issues with emotions have kept her from being more present with her husband and children. She works to open up to the other cast members and move past her feelings of betrayal from Ryan.