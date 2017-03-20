Teen Mom 2
tuesdays 8/7c
TUESDAYS 8/7c
Briana, Chelsea, Jade, Kailyn and Leah cope with the mounting pressures of motherhood and their personal relationships while they transition into the next phase in their lives.
