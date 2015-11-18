Teen Mom 2
Briana, Chelsea, Jade, Kailyn and Leah cope with the mounting pressures of motherhood and their personal relationships while they transition into the next phase in their lives.
- 00:54S6Sweet DateCole makes his “Teen Mom 2” debut during an outing with Chelsea and Aubree.11/18/2015
- 02:21S6Congrats to the GraduateChelsea and Cole celebrate Aubree’s completion of pre-school.11/18/2015
- 02:20S6A Father’s Day To RememberAubree gives Cole a special card before the holiday.11/18/2015
- 02:29S6 E17Breaking the Fourth WallJenelle has a candid conversation with her producers following Nathan’s arrest.10/14/2015
- 02:20BonusS6 E12Deleted Scene: the therapy is workingLeah continues to struggle with Corey but reveals how she can now counter the stress.09/24/2015
- 02:02BonusS6 E12what if the girls never got pregnantKailyn, Chelsea, and Jenelle reflect on what their life would be like had they not gotten pregnant. The 2-part #TeenMom2 reunion begins Wednesday at 9/8c.09/24/2015
- 01:47BonusS6 E11jeremy's met another girlJeremy talks about his finalized divorce and reveals that he's dating someone new.09/17/2015
- 02:44BonusS6 E10nathan calls out jenelleNathan points the finger at Jenelle for their non-stop fighting.09/10/2015
- 02:03BonusS6 E9leah comes back for the girlsLeah takes a break from rehab to come home and fight for seeing her girls.09/03/2015
- 01:47BonusS6 E8Why Chelsea Bought A PigChelsea talks about how her unconventional pet, Pete the Pig, came to be.08/27/2015
- 01:16S6 E8Teen Mom 2 Tell-All: mommy aspirationsChelsea and Kailyn open up about the importance of "me-time" and their dream aspirations.08/27/2015
- 01:34BonusS6 E8Babs Breaks it Down: DatingShould you kiss someone on your first date? Ask Barbara Evans.08/27/2015