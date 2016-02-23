Suspect
S1 • E1
Allen & Jonathan and Kristen & ThomasNev from Catfish & his co-host iO travel across America investigating secret suspicions. In the series premiere, Allen suspects his best friend is hiding an illness & Kristen is concerned her step-brother is binge-drinking.02/23/2016
S1 • E2
Alex & Josh and Roshan & BrianIn this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Alex suspects her best friend Josh wants to transition into a woman and Roshan fears her friend and client is making money on the side as an exotic dancer.03/02/2016
S1 • E3
Anthony & Cassie and Tera & LebraIn this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Anthony suspects that his girlfriend Cassie is hiding a lupus relapse from him and Tera fears that her dance sister Lebra has dropped out of school and is escorting.03/09/2016
S1 • E4
Quinton & Jeremy, and Roman, Pierce & SkyIn this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Quinton suspects that his brother Jeremy's brain condition has returned and Pierce and his brother Roman suspect their mom Sky is supporting herself by getting money from different men.03/16/2016
S1 • E5
Anthony & Dustin and Brendan & JamarIn this episode of MTV SUSPECT, Anthony is concerned that his motocross buddy Dustin is missing and Brandon suspects that his boyfriend of 3 years, Jamar, may be stepping out on the relationship.03/23/2016
S1 • E6
Shawntel & Jasmine and Brandiss & PaweenaShawntel is concerned that her best friend Jasmine is having a relationship with her ex-boyfriend and Brandiss needs to confess about how she interfered with her best friend Paweena's three-year relationship.03/30/2016
S1 • E7
Stevie & Elizabeth and Aaron & MechelleStevie worries that her friend Elizabeth is working the streets at night as an escort & looking for love in the wrong places and Aaron is concerned his younger sister, Mechelle, is doing drugs and may be dating a drug dealer.04/06/2016
S1 • E8
Dimitri & Brian and Alicia & ChazDimitri is worried about his frat brother, Brian who has stopped hanging around with the fraternity, and Alicia fears that her best friend, Chaz, has fallen into a deep depression and may harm himself.04/13/2016