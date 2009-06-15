Silent Library
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Big BustSilent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Big Bust, Noodle Foot, and Turned Pig.06/15/2009
06/15/2009
S1 • E2
Chicken FootSilent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Chicken Foot, Sushi Mixup ,and Shoot Off Rubber.06/16/2009
06/16/2009
S1 • E3
Fly Swat FaceSilent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Fly Swat Face, Bad Smell Cheese Cake, and Built Body Rub.06/17/2009
06/17/2009
S1 • E4
Vampire Face PopSilent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Vampire Face Pop, Bra Snaps, and Pest Helmet.06/18/2009
06/18/2009
S1 • E5
Plastic Wrap BeautySilent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Plastic Wrap Beauty, Bad Milk Air, and Siesta Fiesta Bonsai.06/22/2009
06/22/2009
S1 • E6
Troll LickSilent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Troll Lick, Santa Lapped, and Not Wanted Hug.06/23/2009
06/23/2009
S1 • E7
Frozen TopSilent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Frozen Top, Terrible Towel, and Hopeful No Punch Bike.06/24/2009
06/24/2009
S1 • E8
Cat Stink VacuumSilent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Cat Stink Vacuum, Meat Wash, and Bad Eyes Break Fast.06/25/2009
06/25/2009
S1 • E9
Lady Pants PopSilent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Lady Pants Pop, Not Your Tongue, and Goat Race.06/29/2009
06/29/2009
S1 • E10
Angry DogSilent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Angry Dog, Sword Fury, and Much Like Gas.06/30/2009