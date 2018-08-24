SafeWord
- 20:29Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Michael B. Jordan vs. Steelo BrimLongtime friends Michael B. Jordan and Steelo Brim go head to head with help from Leonard Ouzts, Carly Aquilino, Jessimae Peluso, Damien Dante Wayans and Tiffany Haddish.08/24/2018
- 20:29Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
DJ Khaled vs DiddyMoguls DJ Khaled and Diddy face off in savage games along with Leonard Ouzts, Carly Aquilino, Jessimae Peluso and Damien Dante Wayans, and both icons face the lie detector.08/31/2018
- 20:30
S2 • E3
Tiffany Haddish vs. Jamie FoxxTiffany Haddish and Jamie Foxx battle it out in series of games with help from Damien Dante Wayans, Jordan Rock, Carly Aquilino, Leonard Ouzts, Snoop Dogg and Erykah Badu.09/07/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Jason DeRulo vs Ta'Rhonda JonesFriends Jason Derulo and Ta’Rhonda Jones face off in savage challenges with comedian teammates Damien Dante Wayans, Carly Aquilino, Jessimae Peluso and Leonard Ouzts.09/14/2018
- 20:31Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
TI vs. Lauren LondonT.I. and Lauren London engage in a battle of the sexes with help from Leonard Ouzts, Damien Dante Wayans, Carly Aquilino and Jessimae Peluso.09/19/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Amanda Seales vs. Nicole Byer"Insecure" star Amanda Seales and "Nailed It!" host Nicole Byer are joined by Leonard Ouzts, Carly Aquilino, Damien Dante Wayans and Klarity as they play savage games.09/26/2018
- 20:31Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Khadijah Haqq vs. Malika HaqqTwins Khadijah Haqq and Malika Haqq take sibling rivalry to new heights as they face off in games with Damien Dante Wayans, Jordan Rock, Carly Aquilino and Leonard Ouzts.10/04/2018
- 20:31Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Jay Pharoah vs. Utkarsh AmbudkarClose friends and comedic actors Jay Pharoah and Utkarsh Ambudkar go head to head in challenges alongside Damien Dante Wayans, Carly Aquilino, Jessimae Peluso and Jordan Rock.10/11/2018
- 20:30Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Karrueche Tran vs. Christina MilianBesties Karrueche Tran and Christina Milian lead teammates Damien Dante Wayans, Leonard Ouzts, Klarity and Carly Aquilino in a series of savage games.10/17/2018
Cast
Terrence J.
Host
Actor, executive producer, philanthropist, author and New York native Terrence "Terrence J" Jenkins is an Emmy-nominated television host who spent more than six years hosting BET's music-countdown show 106 & Park. Jenkins has starred in movies such as 2016's "The Perfect Match" and 2012's box-office success "Think Like a Man." In 2013, he published his first book and memoir "The Wealth of My Mother's Wisdom: The Lessons That Made My Life Rich." Beyond his career in Hollywood, Jenkins is involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors that involve health, wellness, child welfare and the environment, and most notably served as ambassador for former President Barack Obama's My Brother's Keeper initiative.
Damien Dante Wayans
Cast Member
New York City native Damien Dante Wayans is the nephew of iconic uncles: Keenan, Damon, Shawn and Marlon Wayans. After getting his start with his uncle Damon in the movie "Major Payne," Damien was featured in series such as "New York Undercover," "NYPD Blue" and "House." After rejoining his uncle Damon on the sitcom "My Wife and Kids" as writer, director and producer, Damien’s career in front of the camera started to blossom. He joined the cast of the feature "Malibu's Most Wanted," then shared the spotlight with notable actors such as Morgan Freeman and Justin Timberlake in "Edison" and Ben Affleck in "Man About Town." Soon after, Damien wrote, directed and produced "The Underground," a sketch comedy series for Showtime, and made his motion picture directorial debut with the feature "Dance Flick." Damien’s most recent credits include "Second Generation Wayans" (BET), "Single Ladies" (VH1) and "SafeWord" (MTV).
Jessimae Peluso
Cast Member
Comedian, podcast host and Alzheimer’s advocate Jessimae Peluso appeared on MTV’s “Girl Code” and “SafeWord,” TBS’s “Deal with It,” NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly,” E!’s “Chelsea Lately,” FOX’s “World’s Funniest Fails,” VH1’s “Hip Hop Squares,” AXS’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and truTV’s “Comedy Knockout” and has multiple appearances on Comedy Central’s "@midnight." Jessimae, best known from MTV’s “Girl Code,” can be heard weekly hosting the "Sharp Tongue" and "Highlarious" podcasts, both available on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud and Google Play. You can watch her live every Wednesday on her Instagram and Facebook show “Weedsday” sponsored by High Times. On “Weedsday,” Jessimae interacts with her fans by answering questions and raising awareness and donations for Alzheimer’s disease, which her father was diagnosed with in late 2017. Jessimae was featured in the Moontower Comedy Festival, New York Comedy Festival, Boston Comedy Festival, North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival and Just for Laughs as a featured comedian on Kevin Hart’s LOL Live network. She has contributed to Cosmopolitan, High Times, DOPE Magazine, SELF Magazine, GQ.com, Playboy.com and Made Man and was highlighted on Huffington Post as "one of the funniest comics to follow on Twitter." Follow all things Jessimae at www.Jessimae.com.
Jordan Rock
Cast Member
Jordan Rock can currently be seen on the third season of Judd Apatow and Paul Rust’s Netflix series "Love" alongside Gillian Jacobs. Jordan has also appeared on FX’s "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell," "Gotham Comedy Live" and NBC’s "Last Comic Standing." Jordan can be seen in the Netflix feature film "Take the 10" starring opposite Josh Peck and Tony Revolori. He was also named a Just for Laughs New Face to Watch at the 2016 festival in Montreal. In 2016, Jordan also shot the lead role in the Comedy Central pilot "Drunk Girl, High Guy."
Klarity
Cast Member
Greg Davis Jr., a.k.a. Klarity, established himself as one of the fastest-growing creators on Vine and now brings his unique sense of humor to Instagram and other platforms with a combined social media following of over 1.5 million. Greg was a series regular for three seasons on TBS’s “10 Items or Less,” had a recurring role on “Lincoln Heights” and has guest-starred on “The Shield,” “CSI: NY” and others. He had a supporting role in "King of California" and "Beyond the Lights." Greg also wrote and produced a short film, for which he won top honors at the Best Actors Film Festival. Greg can also be heard in the New Testament version of the audio presentation “The Bible Experience” starring Denzel Washington, Forrest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Samuel L. Jackson and many more. Greg most recently finished two feature films, "The Eyes" and "Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart," the Braxton biopic in which he played L.A. Reid. He can be seen on the new season of MTV’s SafeWord, hosted by Terrence J, as a guest comedian. Greg is originally from Orlando, FL, and currently lives in New York. Greg is passionate about fitness, empowerment and charity. He works every year with the RuJohn Foundation to support underprivileged youth in Jamaica.
Leonard Ouzts
Cast Member
Leonard Ouzts is a distinct rising voice in the world of comedy. A native of Virginia, his Southern upbringing shaped his down-to-earth, observational comedic style. Leonard will soon be seen on NBC in primetime on the new half-hour comedy "Abby’s" from Michael Schur. Leonard can most recently be seen in Netflix’s "Like Father" opposite Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer; "Set It Up," also for Netflix, opposite Zoey Deutch and Lucy Liu; and his breakout role of the producer Lawrence in Season Two of "Master of None." He will also be in the upcoming film "We Are Unsatisfied" opposite Billy Crystal. He has performed stand-up on "Conan," "Adam Devine’s House Party" and AXS’s "Gotham Comedy Live." He can also be seen in multiple episodes of truTV’s "Comedy Knockout," MTV’s "Safeword" and the MTV series "Wild 'N Out." Leonard was selected as a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and was named by RollingStone.com as one of their Top 10 Comics to Watch.