RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue

Derrick Barry Cast Member

Derrick is the queen of Las Vegas, having lived and performed on the strip for the past 16 years, and she does so with the support of not one but two boyfriends. Three's not a crowd, it's a throuple, and Nick (Derrick's partner of 13 years) and Mack (her partner of eight years) are intertwined with her life, both personally and professionally. This Britney Spears impersonator must now share the spotlight with her former rival, Naomi Smalls. Their relationship has been "Toxic" since RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8, and if they can't work out their differences, this musical could get "Crazy."