RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Go behind the curtain to get all the tea on the week's challenge and learn more about the queens as things get messy and sometimes a little mushy.
Season 13
S13 • E1
Untucked - Big Opening, Pt. 1After the queens perform in a talent show, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté basks in guest judge Lizzo's praise, Alyssa Hunter gets emotional, and June Jambalaya prepares for the worst.01/07/2022
S13 • E2
S13 • E2
Untucked - Big Opening, Pt. 2After performing in a talent show, Lady Camden offers DeJa Skye words of encouragement, Jasmine Kennedie reflects on growing up gay, and Maddy Morphosis unpacks straight allyship.01/14/2022
S13 • E3
S13 • E3
Untucked - A Pair of BallsAfter the ball challenge, Orion Story feels the tension talking about her return, Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous offer their blunt opinions, and June Jambalaya gets in her feelings.01/21/2022
S13 • E4
S13 • E4
Untucked - She's a Super TeaseAfter the queens star in tease trailers for the show, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté shuts down Jasmine Kennedie's shady question, and Kerri Colby opens up about Michelle Visage's feedback.01/28/2022
S13 • E5
S13 • E5
Untucked - Save a QueenDaya Betty gets frustrated with being safe once again, past queens kiki after returning to the show for a special challenge, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté leaves goodbye letters.02/04/2022
S13 • E6
S13 • E6
Untucked - Glamazon PrimeAfter the Glamazon Prime design challenge, Daya Betty sets her sights on a win, Maddy Morphosis and Jasmine Kennedie spar over a possible lip sync, and Taraji P. Henson visit the queens.02/11/2022
S13 • E7
S13 • E7
Untucked - The Daytona WindAfter the queens get gassy on a soap opera parody, Angeria Paris VanMicheals breathes a sigh of relief, Ts Madison checks in backstage, and Jasmine Kennedie makes an emotional announcement.02/18/2022
S13 • E8
S13 • E8
Untucked - 60s Girl GroupsAfter embodying iconic 60s girl groups, the queens recall their favorite reads, Willow Pill talks openly about gender identity, and Jasmine Kennedie expresses her admiration for Kerri Colby.02/25/2022
S13 • E9
S13 • E9
Untucked - MenzesesAfter the DragCon discussion panel challenge, the queens rally around a dejected Jorgeous, Angeria gets an uplifting message from home, and Nicole Byer stops by for some tea.03/04/2022
S13 • E10
S13 • E10
Untucked - Snatch GameAfter an overall lackluster Snatch Game, Jorgeous gets a boost from her family, Dove Cameron talks about overcoming failure, and the queens are sent into panic after a surprise announcement.03/11/2022