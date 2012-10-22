BUNDLE NOW FOR A SPECIAL PRICE
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The most iconic queens from RuPaul's Drag Race return for the chance to secure their spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
About
Season 1
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
42:00
S1 • E1
It Takes Two
After the All Stars' grand entrances, the queens partner up for a doubles competition and produce "opposites attract" photo spreads, and Rachel Hunter and Ross Mathews guest judge.
10/22/2012
41:59
S1 • E2
RuPaul's Gaff-In
The All Stars bring out their best celebrity impressions for a "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" parody alongside Vicki Lawrence as Mama, and Busy Philipps sits in on the judges' panel.
10/29/2012
42:00
S1 • E3
Queens Behaving Badly
The queens get into rugged drag for a sexy selfie photo shoot and then prank unsuspecting passers-by on the street, and Rachel Dratch and Janice Dickinson sit in with the judges.
11/05/2012
42:00
S1 • E4
All Star Girl Groups
The All Stars work alongside Kady Z, Jillian Hervey and Kelly Osbourne to form rival girl groups for a battle of the band competition, and Rosie Perez and Mary Wilson guest judge.
11/12/2012
41:59
S1 • E5
Dynamic Drag Duos
The final four All Stars create superhero and villain alter egos for a comic book-inspired performance, and Wendi McLendon-Covey and Elvira sit in with the judges.
11/19/2012
42:00
S1 • E6
The Grand Finale
The final queens complete an All Star tour including an interview and comedy revue, Cheri Oteri and Beth Ditto guest judge, and RuPaul inducts the first member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
11/26/2012
About RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 1
