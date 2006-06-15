About Run's House Season 2

Where has Rev Run been? He's had his hands full with his lovely wife and three sons who want to be the next Bow Wow, John Singleton and Michael Jordan. Add to that a daughter who thinks the Simmons name is a ticket to a life of luxury and another daughter who just got signed as a Ford model, and you've got a full house. When Rev. Run's not keeping the peace at home, he's busy keeping the faith in church...oh, and making a comeback album! Roll with Rev Run and fam in this reality sitcom. Who's house? Run's house!