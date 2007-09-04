About Run's House Season 3

In its third season on MTV, America has returned to its favorite Hip-Hop family "Run's House." The Simmons family has charmed audiences for two laughter-packed seasons, allowing MTV cameras into their home to capture real stories from their everyday lives. With a unique blend of grounded family values, and a hip-hop royalty lifestyle, this family's everyday lives are anything but ordinary. Through laughter and heartache, Rev Run and his family prove over nine brand new episodes that a family that prays together, stays together.