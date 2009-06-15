Run's House

- 40:45Sign in to Watch
S6 • E1
Hawaiian VacationOn a family trip to Hawaii, Vanessa and Angela try to find cousin Jessica a man, JoJo fears he'll be fired for missing work, and Russy is terrified he'll encounter sharks.06/15/2009
- 21:15Sign in to Watch
S6 • E2
Run's Big HouseWhen JoJo is busted for marijuana, Run makes clear to him that the entire family is in the public eye and he needs to set a good example for his little brothers.06/22/2009
- 20:52Sign in to Watch
S6 • E3
The Secret of My ExcessTrying to expedite earning his blue belt in karate, Russy puts himself on an intensive training regiment, as Run is determined to cut down on waste in the house.06/22/2009
- 21:24Sign in to Watch
S6 • E5
Tapper's DelightWith Miley growing fast, Run and JoJo attempt to baby-proof the house, as Russy gets into tap dancing, and Diggy claims that getting a mini fridge will improve his grades.06/29/2009
- 21:22Sign in to Watch
S6 • E4
Blog WildDesperately missing Vanessa and Angela, Run and Justine are excited for them to come back for a short visit, while JoJo and Russy help Diggy with his lifestyle blog.06/29/2009
- 20:35Sign in to Watch
S6 • E6
An Office He Can't RefuseWhen Run spends more time in the office with Russell, he takes over their conference room as his personal workspace, while JoJo and Russy tease Diggy for being a germophobe.07/06/2009
- 21:22Sign in to Watch
S6 • E7
Mother SmotherJoJo helps a trimmed-down Run shop for a new wardrobe, as Justine repeatedly asks Russy if he has a crush on a girl, and Pharrell speaks with Diggy about prioritizing school.07/06/2009
- 20:58Sign in to Watch
S6 • E8
The Puppy WhispererJoJo bets Run that he can make healthy fried chicken in exchange for driving the Rolls-Royce Phantom into the city, while Justine, Diggy and Russy push to get another dog.07/13/2009
- 21:22Sign in to Watch
S6 • E9
Hall of FameRun has mixed feeling about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, until he gets some perspective, as Vanessa and Angela throw an anniversary party for Pastry.07/13/2009
About Run's House
Run's House follows hip-hop legend Joseph "Reverend Run" Simmons and his wife Justine as they teach their children about business, love and the importance of family.