Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S6 • E1
Movie StarsRob and Big Black take a shot at becoming action movie stars, and Drama gets help getting back in touch with his roots.01/16/2014
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S6 • E2
Born A LionRob helps Big Cat live out his “Born a Lion” brand, and the Fantasy Factory takes on Dude Perfect in the ultimate basketball trick shot competition.01/23/2014
- 21:21Sign in to Watch
S6 • E3
Butt BrothersBig Black asks Rob for help making his rear end look good for a medical exam; Chanel trains to defend herself against stalkers.01/30/2014
- 21:21Sign in to Watch
S6 • E4
Shoe TreesRob and Big make an infomercial for shoe trees, and Rob finds Drama’s old diary.02/06/2014
- 21:21Sign in to Watch
S6 • E5
Ultimate FuncleRob travels to Ohio to meet his newborn nephew and prove he’s the ultimate “Funcle”. While in Ohio, he prepares his parents for the apocalypse.02/13/2014
- 21:21Sign in to Watch
S6 • E6
Big Black's BBW Round UpRob and Drama help Big Black in his quest for love by hosting a “Big, Beautiful Women” round-up. Sterling stars in a sketch comedy showcase.02/20/2014
- 21:20Sign in to Watch
S6 • E7
Snack OffBig Black tries to win the golden spork on a celebrity episode of Snack Off. Big Cat trains to be an MMA fighter.02/27/2014
- 21:21Sign in to Watch
S6 • E8
Fully UploadedChanel gets “fully uploaded” by viral video master Freddie Wong. Rob has a competition to find the perfect driver for his new “street jet”.03/06/2014
- 41:51Sign in to Watch
S6 • E9
Bor KedrydRob tries to break the world record for jumping a car backwards; Big Black gets a chance to do all the things he was too heavy for as a kid.03/13/2014
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S6 • E10
Best of, Bonus, and Behind-The-ScenesIt’s the best of, bonus and behind-the-scenes of Fantasy Factory season 6 - all the greatest moments from the season plus never-before-seen footage.03/20/2014