Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
- 20:39
S1 • E1
Blob, Super BlobIn the Fantasy Factory series opener, Rob gets right to work filling his new warehouse with fun things, and invites NBA basketball star Lamar Odom down for a game of one on one.02/08/2009
- 20:14
S1 • E2
Get With Your Power AnimalDC throws a shoe release party for Rob, to celebrate the launch of his 14th pro model skate shoe. To help prep for a jump, Rob enlists the help of a spiritual shaman to find his mystical power animal.02/15/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E3
Extreme Timmy!Rob and legendary skateboarder Danny Way team up in an attempt to break the world record (70mph) for fastest land speed on a towed skateboard.02/22/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E4
Hotel, Motel...Robbie's InnRob is offered the opportunity redevelop and add the Dyrdek name to his very own Las Vegas Motel. Excited by the prospect of becoming a "Motelier," Rob drags Drama and Corpo to Vegas with him.03/01/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E5
Bangin' on FoolsRob agrees to build Drama a music studio in the Factory. Mixed into all of the fun is Rob's newest toy: a tennis ball gun capable of shooting balls at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.03/08/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E6
This is not Mom-CertifiedRob decides to bring his family out to the Fantasy Factory for the premiere screening of the movie he wrote, produced and starred in called, "Street Dreams".03/15/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E7
Shark SugarRob creates a new toy line of skater-kids called Wild Grinders, based on his childhood skate crew. Then Rob goes to the Bahamas with Drama to explore the world of “shark attack tourism”.03/22/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E8
Unseen FootageRob and the cast of Fantasy Factory walk us through some of their favorite unseen moments from Season One. Scenes include: Rob’s contract to stuff Drama, a make-out session, and what it looks like when it snows at the Factory.03/29/2009
- 21:00
S1 • E9
No MandalsRob’s dream of building skate parks in LA is given a head start. This inspires Rob to build the biggest skateboard in the world. The Mayor of Los Angeles accompanies Rob on a world record ride at the skate spot opening.04/05/2009
- 21:02
S1 • E10
I Call Him Butter FeetRob decides to make the Fantasy Factory a place where dreams come true when he helps a young dance phenom create a star-studed video in the warehouse. The cast of Nitro Circus also comes by to wreak havoc.04/12/2009