Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
- 20:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
Super Sonic RobIn the Season 5 premiere of Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, “Super Sonic Rob” shocks the world by kick flipping a car 360 degrees in the air – a stunt last attempted in the US in the 1970s.03/19/2012
- 20:52Sign in to Watch
S5 • E2
We're In The Burrito Game!Drama decides to create his own burrito company. To further enhance his marketing campaign, Rob insists that Drama fight a bull named “Murder.”03/19/2012
- 20:51Sign in to Watch
S5 • E3
Chunky As ChargedBig Black wants to show plus-size ladies some love for the re-launch of his Do Work t-shirts. With the help of “Blobby Light,” an overweight version of Rob's alter ego "Bobby Light”, The cast prepare for their music video debut.03/26/2012
- 20:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E4
You Can Never Be Too BigRob helps Big Black seize the opportunity of a lifetime when Big Black is asked to be the spokesperson for the male-enhancement pill, Extenze.03/26/2012
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E5
Eat My CookieRob decides the lyrics to Chanel’s new song “Eat My Cookie” are too provocative for her sweet image. With the help of Drama and Big Black, Rob writes a more G-rated version for Chanel to perform in her show at The Roxy.04/02/2012
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E6
Full Scale, Full-Fledged, Certified MinisterRob becomes an ordained minister and Denise has the first wedding ever at the Fantasy Factory. Meanwhile, Rob bonds with his soon to be brother-in-law with a grizzly bear and an ATV.04/02/2012
- 20:50Sign in to Watch
S5 • E7
I’m Livin’ ItRob writes Drama a musical about his life as a birthday present. Also, Rob and longtime pro skater friend, Steve Berra, invent thier own sport and make a bet on turning Steve's old warehouse into a second Fantasy Factory.04/09/2012
- 20:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E8
Best Of, Bonus and Behind the ScenesIn this never before seen footage, Rob and the cast take us through some of the craziest and funniest moments captured in Season 5.04/09/2012
- 20:49Sign in to Watch
S5 • E9
Thy Kingdom of Fantasy FactoryRob and the Fantasy Factory Crew delve deep into the world of LARPing (Live Action Role Play) by dressing up as supernatural warriors to prove their mettle in the gaming world and “defend the honor” of the Fantasy Factory.04/16/2012
- 20:52Sign in to Watch
S5 • E10
Dyrdek DayWith the help of two mediums and a ghost detector, Rob is determined to have Chanel identify the unwanted ghost that has been haunting her since she was a child. Also, Los Angeles honors Rob with his own national holiday.04/16/2012