Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S4 • E1
Welcome, Big BlackJustin Bieber visits the Fantasy Factory, Rob finds a place that will let him get chased down by a 400 pound tiger & Big Black returns and moves into a temporary office in Corpo.04/04/2011
S4 • E2
Project Man DimeWhen Rob discovers that Drama is planning to get a full mouth of veneers, he begins a mission to convert to his cousin into a "perfect ten in the form of a man."04/11/2011
S4 • E3
The Bleeding FrogsRob decides to form a "death metal kill pop" band called The Bleeding Frogs with Chanel, Drama, Big Black and two traveling musicians.04/18/2011
S4 • E4
Dodging Devil DonkeysAfter a pickup game of dodge ball in the Fantasy Factory, Rob wants to put together a team to enter an extremely competitive dodge ball tournament in Los Angeles.04/25/2011
S4 • E5
Best of, Bonus, and Behind The ScenesRob, Drama and the rest of the Fantasy Factory cast mark the middle of Season 4 by looking at their favorite moments so far.05/02/2011
S4 • E6
Ginger LionRob gives his mom, Patty, the full Hollywood superstar treatment when he casts her in a commercial for a new credit card company. At the red carpet premier of her commercial, Rob surprises Patty with an incredible special guest.05/09/2011
S4 • E7
Kid LightningRob jumps into the ring at a Wrestlemania event when the WWE teams up with the "Make A Wish Fountation".05/16/2011
S4 • E8
Joe C. and the Magic GoateeRob heads to Louisiana to renovate a dilapidated and poorly designed skate park then the Fantasy Factory crew build a float with the world’s biggest skateboard and ride it in the Mardi Gras parade.05/23/2011
S4 • E9
Brother BondRob decides that Drama and Big Cat have lost their "brother bond", and with the help of Big Black, runs them through a series of bonding activities, including hug-therapy.09/12/2011
S4 • E10
Phoenix of LoveRob and Big Black embark on a mission to cheer up Drama after he breaks up with his girlfriend.09/19/2011