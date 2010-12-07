Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
- 21:10Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
This is a Skateboard CarRob teams up with professional drifter, Vaughn Gittin Jr., to create the world's very first Skateboarding Car. Rob also moves his cousin, Drama, into a brand new office next to his own atop the Fantasy Factory skate plaza.07/12/2010
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Live Your BrandRob calls Drama out for living a pretty careful existence. To help his young cousin learn to truly live his brand, Rob enlists the help of the notoriously reckless Chad Ochocinco.07/19/2010
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Cheese Ballers!Rob believes that he makes an exceptionally tasty grilled cheese sandwich. After some research, he discovers a venue for his gift: The Grilled Cheese Invitational. Also, skateboarding phenomTorey Pudwill visits Factory.07/26/2010
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
It's Barry...Barry Bright!Rob discovers that his trainer has created a new piece of exercise equipment. Rob creates an alter-ego named Barry Bright and films an entire infomercial to promote the new device, called the iCore Cruncher.08/02/2010
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Fantasy Factory's Sketchiest MomentsRob and Drama recap some of the sketchiest and scariest moments of all three seasons of Fantasy Factory. Loaded with behind the scenes commentary, unseen footage, and some of the most memorable scenes from the series.08/09/2010
- 20:44Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Operation: Save PattyRob finds out that his mom, Patty, has fallen and shattered her ankle. He and Drama embark on a mission to ensure that the Dyrdek household is a more comfortable environment for his injured mom.08/16/2010
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
He's Just a Little Mini-PigRob challenges his manager, Jeremy, to a happiness contest, when he discovers that Jeremy is a devout follower of Indian spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and that Jeremy considers Rob's version of happiness only transitory.08/23/2010
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
I'm an Awkward Enabler!Rob and Drama realize that the Big Cat's awkwardness might actually be hindering his personal growth. To help his cousin, Rob brings in a specialist, and organizes an Awkward Intervention with everyone at the Fantasy Factory.08/30/2010
- 20:42Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Best of, Bonus and Behind the ScenesRob and Drama look back on some of their favorite scenes from Season 3, share some bonus scenes that didn't make it into the episodes, and take a look at some behind the scenes moments with the Fantasy Factory crew.08/30/2010
- 20:45Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Hawaiian ManventureLaird Hamilton invites Rob and Drama to Kauai for some tow-in surfing. Although he has never surfed before, Rob decides it's time to up his "man level" by taking on a big wave.09/20/2010