Rob & Big
- 20:35
S1 • E1
Episode 1After moving in, Big Black suggests to Rob that they get a bulldog, to complete the new family.11/02/2006
S1 • E2
Episode 2On National Skateboarding Day, Rob attempts to get both Big Black and the bulldog "Meaty," on a skateboard, with mixed results.11/09/2006
S1 • E3
Episode 3Rob and Big Black travel to Vancouver to be "immortalized in a video game."11/16/2006
S1 • E4
Episode 4Rob puts Big Black on a fitness program to help him lose some weight. They consult with a hypnotist and a nutritionist on their quest to make him a leaner, meaner, more finely tuned machine.11/23/2006
S1 • E5
Episode 5All Rob wants for his birthday is for Big Black to win a Wing Eating Trophy at the local hot wings restaurant.11/30/2006
S1 • E6
Episode 6Rob and Big Black make some home improvements at their Hollywood Hills pad. Meaty temporarily derails their plans when he gets into the garbage and gets sick feasting on chicken wings.12/07/2006
S1 • E7
Episode 7When a dog psychic tells Rob and Big Black that Meaty needs a woman in the house, the two visit a Matchmaker to set up a blind double date. Unfortunately, the dates are not quite what the guys had in mind.12/14/2006
S1 • E8
Episode 8After Rob has a nightmare about dying, Big Black decides to brush up on his security skills to ensure that Rob feels safe.12/21/2006