Rob & Big
S3 • E1
Poop in the PoolWhen Rob and Big Black discover a "mystery poop" floating in the pool, they turn into amateur crime-solvers , eyeing Drama, Rob's cousin/assistant, as the prime-suspect.01/08/2008
S3 • E2
Racing TurtlesRob and Big Black take a new-found hobby to the extreme when they discover turtle racing at a local bar.01/15/2008
S3 • E3
MINI-HORSE ROAD TRIPRob and Big Black think it's high time to show off their beloved animal by entering him in a mini-horse competition. However, the only competition available is in far-off Santa Rosa, California.01/22/2008
S3 • E4
MEATY GOES TO HOLLYWOODRob and Big Black try to land themselves on the cover of a cereal box, but discover that the world of print modeling is not as easy to crack as they had hoped.01/29/2008
S3 • E5
GUINNESSSmashing records is the name of the game when Rob picks up a copy of The Guinness Book and sets his sights on breaking every skateboarding record listed.02/05/2008
S3 • E6
Big BobBig Black tries to convince Rob that there are hardships to being a big man in America. Unconvinced, Rob decides to find out for himself by agreeing to be fitted for a head-to-toe fat suit.02/12/2008
S3 • E7
CharityA charitable ice cream man inspires Rob and Big Black to begin their own altruistic crusade, ranging from handouts at skid row to spending time with frisky seniors at an old folks home.02/19/2008
S3 • E8
HARRY THE HEALERBig indulges Rob by taking him to a "street shaman" who is promoting a new age therapy. Convinced of the therapy's benefits, Rob sets out to balance his chaotic life, improve his skating, and win the California State Lottery.02/26/2008
S3 • E9
DATING GAMEBig Black makes it his mission to find a nice girl for Rob to settle down with. The boys also buy remote control helicopters that are harder to fly than they had anticipated.03/11/2008
S3 • E10
VEGASTo properly celebrate Drama's 21st birthday, Rob and Big Black decide to round up the whole crew and charter a party bus to Las Vegas.03/18/2008