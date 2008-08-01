MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Season 3
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Poop in the Pool
Rob hires a polygrapher to find out who defecated in his swimming pool, and Big calls up a muralist to give the pool a seascape makeover.
01/08/2008
19:57
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Racing Turtles
Rob and Big set out to find the fastest turtle in town after watching the slow-moving reptiles race at a local bar.
01/15/2008
20:52
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
Mini-Horse Road Trip
After entering Mini into a miniature horse show, Rob and Big take a road trip to Santa Rosa, CA.
01/22/2008
20:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Meaty Goes to Hollywood
After struggling to land themselves on the cover of a cereal box, Rob and Big find an agent for Meaty, resulting in the bulldog's first modeling gig.
01/29/2008
19:57
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
Guinness
Hoping to get featured by Guinness World Records, Rob tries to break 20 skateboarding records, and Big takes on two ceilings of his own.
02/05/2008
20:52
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Big Bob
Big enlightens Rob about the daily obstacles he faces as an overweight man in America, and Rob walks a mile in Big's shoes while spending a day in a fat suit.
02/12/2008
20:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Charity
Rob and Big meet a charitable ice cream man who unlocks their inner philanthropists, inspiring them to give back to the less fortunate and volunteer at a retirement home.
02/19/2008
20:54
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Harry the Healer
Rob explores sacred geometry with a street shaman, hoping his new holistic practice will help him win the lottery and improve his skateboarding skills.
02/26/2008
20:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Dating Game
Big goes the extra mile to find a nice woman for Rob to settle down with, and the guys experience some piloting mishaps while playing around with remote-control helicopters.
03/11/2008
20:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
Vegas
For Drama's 21st birthday, Rob and Big charter a party bus to Las Vegas, where they celebrate in style with gambling and champagne, then consider capping things off with a head tattoo.
03/18/2008
About Rob & Big