Ridiculousness
FRIDAYS 8/7c
From reckless stunts gone wrong to gross-out pranks gone right, Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast have a laugh at the wildest internet clips they can find.
S27 • E10
Chanel and Sterling DXLVIIIThe Ridiculousness crew gets their viral video fix of door malfunctions, sneeze-plosions, babies on the go, obedient pets doing chores, grandparents giving the glad eye and more.09/24/2022
S27 • E9
Julian EdelmanNew England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hits the couch for a laugh with Rob, Chanel and Steelo at Steve Belichik-style scowls, sore losers, beardless bozos and girl dads.09/09/2022
S27 • E8
Chanel and Sterling DXXXIIRob, Steelo and Chanel check out videos of pending black eyes, folks who are super sus, participation trophy champs, people who don't know how to act sophisticated, and windshield wipeouts.09/09/2022
S27 • E7
Chanel and Sterling DLRob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of farm animal pet owners, advanced adult roller skaters, frozen food fiends, drop-top disasters, boat-astrophes, football fails and more.08/26/2022
S27 • E6
Chanel and Sterling DXLIXRob, Chanel and Steelo provide their best commentary on door and window walkers, face-first flops, clumsy trippers, people getting even, cheap shot ambushes and more.08/26/2022
S27 • E5
Chanel and Sterling DXLVIIRob, Chanel and Steelo queue up clips of chaotic moving days, distressing distress signals, New York tomfoolery, crazy cutoffs, random explosions, sneak attacks and more.08/24/2022
S27 • E4
Chanel and Sterling DXXXIIISteelo and Chanel join Rob to watch videos of born grouches, skinny people problems, ride-or-die friend squads, airplane passengers with bus passenger vibes, and startled stoners.07/29/2022
S27 • E3
Chanel and Sterling DXXXIRob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of front porch calamities, silly stunts with serious consequences, people disappointing their moms, and playground pratfalls.07/27/2022
S27 • E2
Jay Glazer"FOX NFL Sunday" insider Jay Glazer discusses his memoir "Unbreakable" and reacts to videos of very breakable people, football outsiders, and inconvenient-truth tellers.06/22/2022
S27 • E1
Wheeler Walker Jr. IICountry musician Wheeler Walker Jr. returns to talk about his album "Sex, Drugs & Country Music" and laugh at videos of the vengeful and kids who are future kings.05/21/2022
Cast
Rob DyrdekHost
Rob Dyrdek
Rob Dyrdek is a skateboarder, entrepreneur and creative innovator. He dropped out of high school to pursue professional skateboarding, eventually purchased the Ohio-based skate team Alien Workshop and helped create companies like Battle Eyewear, Silver Skateboard Trucks, Reflex Bearings and Rogue Status. His first TV show, Rob & Big, led to a series of popular MTV shows including Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Rob also has a charity that builds safe skate plazas for kids across the U.S.
Chanel West CoastPanelist
Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast has been working with Rob Dyrdek since 2008 when he asked her to join Dyrdek Enterprises, and she has been a fixture in his crew ever since. Her charisma and easygoing personality made her a favorite on Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, so when Rob needed a co-host on Ridiculousness, she was a natural fit. When she's not shooting the show, Chanel is honing her skills as an MC, touring the country and collaborating with popular musical artists.
Sterling "Steelo" BrimPanelist
Sterling "Steelo" Brim
Sterling "Steelo" Brim left the West Side of Chicago at 19 to pursue his music dreams in Los Angeles. He met Rob Dyrdek while working as an A&R representative for record labels on the West Coast, and the two immediately hit it off. Steelo then received an unexpected call from Rob, who asked him to help host Ridiculousness. Steelo has since become the creative director for the series while continuing to pursue his passion in music, TV and film outside the show.