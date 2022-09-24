Chanel West Coast Panelist

Chanel West Coast has been working with Rob Dyrdek since 2008 when he asked her to join Dyrdek Enterprises, and she has been a fixture in his crew ever since. Her charisma and easygoing personality made her a favorite on Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, so when Rob needed a co-host on Ridiculousness, she was a natural fit. When she's not shooting the show, Chanel is honing her skills as an MC, touring the country and collaborating with popular musical artists.