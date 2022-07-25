Ridiculousness
From reckless stunts gone wrong to gross-out pranks gone right, Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast have a laugh at the wildest internet clips they can find.
S26 • E10
Jimmie AllenRob and the crew welcome country superstar Jimmie Allen with clips of people getting wild on the open road, living life to the fullest and finding a little love.07/25/2022
S26 • E9
Chanel and Sterling CDXCIISteelo, Chanel, and Rob react to videos of sunroof mishaps, best friend betrayals and parade balloons gone wild.07/25/2022
S26 • E8
Chanel and Sterling CDXCIRob and the gang get comfy for videos illustrating what happens after the party stops rocking, unique romantic moments, and situations when lying to little kids is acceptable.07/25/2022
S26 • E7
Chanel and Sterling CDXCRob, Chanel and Steelo react to internet videos of painful bike collisions, doorbell camera messages, sweet gestures in extreme sports and more.07/25/2022
S26 • E6
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXIXRob, Chanel and Sterling reflect on the challenges of mowing the lawn, the adrenaline rush of petty crimes, the thrill of golf-cart joyrides and why sexy selfies might not be for everyone.07/25/2022
S26 • E5
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVIIIRob, Chanel and Steelo react to the dangers of ignoring warning signs, women with She-Hulk strength, two-on-one face-offs, unusual sightings, gametime fails and more.07/22/2022
S26 • E4
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVIIRob, Chanel and Steelo watch videos featuring people who dive into reckless activities too soon, accidental chest injuries from incendiary items and devices, distracted roadsters, and more.07/22/2022
S26 • E3
Chanel and Sterling CDLXXXVIRob, Chanel and Steelo check out water sports enthusiasts going down the tubes, arcade disasters, people who pushed their chairs too far and extreme public displays of affection.07/22/2022
S26 • E2
Howie MandelActor-comedian Howie Mandel helps the gang assess uninvited guests, talent exhibitions gone wrong and violators of personal boundaries.07/22/2022
S26 • E1
Miles Chamley-WatsonFencing champion Miles Chamley-Watson joins the gang for clips of sketchy swordplay, champions of everyday activities, bleach blondes making bad decisions and regrettable tattoos.07/22/2022
Cast
Rob DyrdekHost
Rob Dyrdek
Rob Dyrdek is a skateboarder, entrepreneur and creative innovator. He dropped out of high school to pursue professional skateboarding, eventually purchased the Ohio-based skate team Alien Workshop and helped create companies like Battle Eyewear, Silver Skateboard Trucks, Reflex Bearings and Rogue Status. His first TV show, Rob & Big, led to a series of popular MTV shows including Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Rob also has a charity that builds safe skate plazas for kids across the U.S.
Chanel West CoastPanelist
Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast has been working with Rob Dyrdek since 2008 when he asked her to join Dyrdek Enterprises, and she has been a fixture in his crew ever since. Her charisma and easygoing personality made her a favorite on Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, so when Rob needed a co-host on Ridiculousness, she was a natural fit. When she's not shooting the show, Chanel is honing her skills as an MC, touring the country and collaborating with popular musical artists.
Sterling "Steelo" BrimPanelist
Sterling "Steelo" Brim
Sterling "Steelo" Brim left the West Side of Chicago at 19 to pursue his music dreams in Los Angeles. He met Rob Dyrdek while working as an A&R representative for record labels on the West Coast, and the two immediately hit it off. Steelo then received an unexpected call from Rob, who asked him to help host Ridiculousness. Steelo has since become the creative director for the series while continuing to pursue his passion in music, TV and film outside the show.