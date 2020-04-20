Ridiculousness
S17 • E33
Wyclef JeanGrammy-winning rapper Wyclef Jean watches viral videos of people who are musically challenged, folks who accidentally pulled disappearing acts and surprising electoral candidates.04/20/2020
S17 • E28
Nick YoungNBA champion Nick Young drops by to watch online videos of embarrassing basketball moments, overconfident cops, rambunctious dogs and copycat babies.04/22/2020
S17 • E38
Rob HuebelComedian Rob Huebel comes through to talk about his show "Medical Police" and watch videos of gross buffet customers, people blowing up microwaves and out-of-control fans.04/27/2020
S17 • E29
FaZe RugYoutuber FaZe Rug checks out videos of gamers who are too locked in, extreme father-son bonding, pranks on parents and more.04/30/2020
S17 • E21
Chris JerichoProfessional wrestler Chris Jericho tells stories from the ring and reacts to videos of amateur wrestling fails, brutal elbow strikes and painful bottle-popping experiences.05/12/2020
S17 • E15
JoJoSinger JoJo shares details about her album "Good to Know" while watching videos featuring outdoor pool mishaps, teenaged public service announcements and unlucky snowboarders.05/21/2020
S17 • E3
Summer CelebrationRob, Steelo and Chanel celebrate summer with videos that capture the essence of the season, including risky carnival rides, campfire dives, music festival mayhem and bad backyard decisions.08/21/2020