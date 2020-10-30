Ridiculousness
S18 • E42
Lamorne Morris
Actor Lamorne Morris talks about his new show "Woke" and watches videos of surreal experiences, aggressive fathers, cat lovers, basketball amateurs and more.
10/30/2020
S18 • E28
Chanel's Birthday
Rob, Steelo and Chanel celebrate Chanel's birthday by watching videos of surprise parties gone wrong, epic screams, out-of-this-world characters and more.
10/29/2020
S18 • E23
Lauv
Singer-producer Lauv discusses his early success and album "How I'm Feeling," and watches videos of socially distant partying, people getting too real, conflict escalation and more.
10/14/2020
S18 • E22
Chanel & Sterling CCXXI
Rob, Chanel and Steelo catch up while breaking down videos of stair sledding, holiday confrontations, fearless children, poorly timed stunts and more.
10/13/2020
S18 • E21
Wells Adams
Wells Adams talks about his job as the "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender and watches videos of overserved bar patrons, beach mishaps, botched proposals and more.
10/12/2020
S18 • E20
America's Sweetheart
Chanel discusses her evolution as an artist and her debut album, "America's Sweetheart," while watching videos of patriotic stumbles, fences breaking, footrace mishaps and more.
10/11/2020
- 40:59
S18 • E13
The 500th Episode
Rob, Steelo and Chanel mark the 500th episode by looking back at the show's best moments, including Floyd Mayweather's million-dollar duffle bag and Larry King's confused guest appearance.
10/09/2020
Cast
Rob Dyrdek
Host
Rob Dyrdek is a professional athlete and influential entrepreneur. In his hometown of Kettering, Ohio, at the age of 12, Rob picked up a skateboard for the first time. Within a month, he won his first competition and became the youngest member of the G&S skateboard team. Forgoing his senior year of high school, Rob turned professional at the age of 16 to become one of the founding members of the legendary Ohio-based Alien Workshop team. His approach quickly led him to co-create and executive-produce his first television show "Rob & Big," which later led to "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory." Continuing his television success, Rob launched his production company Superjacket and created "Ridiculousness" on MTV, all while beating world records with physical feats and launching new brands for his venture studio Dyrdek Machine. As an entrepreneur, Rob has contributed game-changing shoe design concepts, developed private training facilities for pro boarders and launched companies that include Battle Eyewear, Silver Trucks, Reflex Bearings and Rogue Status, a streetwear line he owns with blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In addition, he founded the Street League Skateboarding competition series, developed the "Wild Grinders" cartoon and toy line (based on his childhood skate crew) and formed a charitable foundation to build skate plazas around the country so kids have a safe place to skate. Currently, Rob enjoys a fulfilling life with his family in Beverly Hills, CA, while he continues to build his dream and help others achieve theirs.
Chanel
Panelist
Since her debut on the first season of "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory," Chanel West Coast has gone from your everyday skater girl to a superstar on the rise. In 2008, she was introduced to Rob Dyrdek through mutual friends, and soon after, Rob asked her to join the Dyrdek Enterprises family. Chanel has spent the last decade quietly cultivating an impressive rap career, collaborating with artists ranging from Robin Thicke to Snoop Dogg. Chanel's fierce skills on the mic, dynamic performance ability, bold hip-hop attitude and infectious personality has been turning heads from the biggest music execs, industry peers and fans around the world. When not in the studio or filming, Chanel is busy performing her music at clubs around the country.
Sterling "Steelo" Brim
Panelist
Growing up in the tough West Side streets of Chicago, Sterling "Steelo" Brim never thought television was in his future. At the age of 19, he decided to explore his musical talents and moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a career in the music industry. After years of working in radio and A&R, Steelo met Rob Dyrdek, who immediately recognized his ability to make everyone around him laugh. Shortly after, Steelo joined Rob Dyrdek for the first season of MTV's "Ridiculousness" and is currently the series' creative producer. In his downtime, Steelo is an avid tweeter who continues to work in comedy, music, television and film.