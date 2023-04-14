Sterling "Steelo" Brim Panelist

Sterling "Steelo" Brim left the West Side of Chicago at 19 to pursue his music dreams in Los Angeles. He met Rob Dyrdek while working as an A&R representative for record labels on the West Coast, and the two immediately hit it off. Steelo then received an unexpected call from Rob, who asked him to help host Ridiculousness. Steelo has since become the creative director for the series while continuing to pursue his passion in music, TV and film outside the show.