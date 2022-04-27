Ridiculousness
From reckless stunts gone wrong to gross-out pranks gone right, Rob Dyrdek, Steelo Brim and Chanel West Coast have a laugh at the wildest internet clips they can find.
S25 • E10
Chanel and Sterling CDLXIIRob, Chanel and Steelo react to clips of sports injuries, chronic complainers, sounds sending people and animals into panic mode, extremely tall individuals, and more.04/27/2022
S25 • E9
Chanel and Sterling CDLXIRob, Steelo and Chanel press play on videos of YouTube tutorial fails, liars with their pants actually on fire, sledding snafus and rowdy Friday night partiers.04/27/2022
S25 • E8
Chanel and Sterling CDLXRob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos featuring athletes being sore losers, situations that end with just one person standing, crimes caught on surveillance cameras, and more.04/22/2022
S25 • E7
Chanel and Sterling CDLIXRob, Chanel and Steelo break down videos of serendipitous outcomes, glass-shattering casualties, mean-spirited pranksters, unlucky bystanders and karmic consequences.04/22/2022
S25 • E6
Leon Thomas IIITriple threat and Victorious star Leon Thomas III joins the gang to marvel at multitalented multitaskers, cringe at old ladies with attitudes and gasp at risk takers at great heights.04/06/2022
S25 • E5
Haley KalilSports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil helps Rob, Chanel and Steelo rate videos about getting bikini blasted, extremely happy criers, experiments gone wrong and more.04/01/2022
S25 • E4
Dean VaccaAll In Challenge winner Dean Vacca joins the gang to watch videos of waterfall fails, sports struggles, reckless study breaks, hoop nightmares and not-so-sweet little dogs.03/30/2022
S25 • E3
R-WillyBMX rider Ryan "R-Willy" Williams joins the gang to watch career-inspired clips of scooter slams, Australia's most innovative extreme sports, flying feats and oddly specific party tricks.03/25/2022
S25 • E2
Josh RichardsInfluencer and entrepreneur Josh Richards joins the gang to check out clips of hyperactive troublemakers, adventurous elephants, hockey fights and unsuccessful home invaders.03/23/2022
S25 • E1
Big Ed"90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed joins Rob, Chanel and Steelo to watch videos of people trying to nickname themselves, putting mayo to new uses, and risking it all to get that perfect photograph.11/26/2021
Cast
Rob DyrdekHost
Rob Dyrdek
Rob Dyrdek is a skateboarder, entrepreneur and creative innovator. He dropped out of high school to pursue professional skateboarding, eventually purchased the Ohio-based skate team Alien Workshop and helped create companies like Battle Eyewear, Silver Skateboard Trucks, Reflex Bearings and Rogue Status. His first TV show, Rob & Big, led to a series of popular MTV shows including Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. Rob also has a charity that builds safe skate plazas for kids across the U.S.
Chanel West CoastPanelist
Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast has been working with Rob Dyrdek since 2008 when he asked her to join Dyrdek Enterprises, and she has been a fixture in his crew ever since. Her charisma and easygoing personality made her a favorite on Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, so when Rob needed a co-host on Ridiculousness, she was a natural fit. When she's not shooting the show, Chanel is honing her skills as an MC, touring the country and collaborating with popular musical artists.
Sterling "Steelo" BrimPanelist
Sterling "Steelo" Brim
Sterling "Steelo" Brim left the West Side of Chicago at 19 to pursue his music dreams in Los Angeles. He met Rob Dyrdek while working as an A&R representative for record labels on the West Coast, and the two immediately hit it off. Steelo then received an unexpected call from Rob, who asked him to help host Ridiculousness. Steelo has since become the creative director for the series while continuing to pursue his passion in music, TV and film outside the show.