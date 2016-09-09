MTV shows are now on Paramount+
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood
40:29
S32 • E1
A Bloody Good Start
Seven strangers kick off the experience of a lifetime when they move into their new Seattle house, but they have no idea seven people they have unfinished business with, their bad blood, will be moving in with them very soon.
09/09/2016
40:29
S32 • E2
Game Enough?
The friendships of the original seven roommates are tested after a fun, family game night turns hostile for Robbie and Mike. A new romance between Theo and Tyara complicates their friendship, while Katrina's sister, Anna, opens an old wound.
09/16/2016
40:50
S32 • E3
Not The Show You Think It Is
Broken relationships haunt the original seven roommates when they suspect people from their pasts may be visiting the house very soon.
09/23/2016
40:29
S32 • E4
Sleep Mess In Seattle
The original seven roommates are shocked when their exes, rivals, former friends, and estranged family members move into the Seattle house. Theo confronts his cousin,
09/30/2016
40:29
S32 • E5
Fourteen's a Crowd
Sparks fly as former friends Mike and Peter pursue new romances with Jordan and Anna. Theo’s grudge against his cousin, Kassius, takes an emotional toll on both of them.
10/07/2016
40:29
S32 • E6
Stacked Odds
The feud between sisters Anna and Katrina intensifies when Peter begins sleeping with Anna. Orlana reveals a secret about her former bestie, Jordan, while Jenn seeks closure from her ex, Robbie.
10/14/2016
40:34
S32 • E7
Petered Out
A scandalous hookup between Jenn and Peter has major repercussions for both of them. Tyara proves to be her own worst enemy in her budding relationship with Theo.
10/21/2016
40:28
S32 • E8
Drop the Mike
Mike and Jordan’s relationship sours when Mike makes controversial racial remarks in front of his roommates, inspiring Kassius to speak at a Black Lives Matter march.
10/28/2016
40:29
S32 • E9
Blood Cousins
Theo hopes to repair a broken relationship with his cousin, Kassius, but a physical altercation jeopardizes everything. Sisters Anna and Katrina have a blast reconnecting, but their new bond creates tension with Robbie.
11/04/2016
40:29
S32 • E10
Surprise!
Tyara confronts her former bully, Kim, but a shocking surprise changes everything for Tyara. Sisters Anna and Katrina try to mend their volatile relationship, while party girl Jenn gets too wild for her man, Peter.
11/11/2016
About The Real World Seattle: Bad Blood