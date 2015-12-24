The Real World: Go Big or Go Home

Season 31
S31 • E1
The Big LeapA wild and flirtatious first day leads to sexual tension for Dione and two of his female roommates. Jenna, proud of her Southern roots, and not afraid to express her opinions, tests the patience of the roommates.12/24/2015
S31 • E2
If the Dress Fits…Wear ItThe second mission, dress in drag, is just for the guys in the house and has one of them doubting if he can go through with it. Dione and Kailah's flirtation heats up and takes an unexpected, and wild turn.12/31/2015
S31 • E3
Disaster Down UnderAfter a scandalous night with male strippers, Jenna clashes with CeeJai over a regretful decision. Dione stirs up major girl drama after sleeping with Kailah, while an injury threatens to send one roommate home.01/07/2016
S31 • E4
UnfriendedJenna's fate takes a surprising turn as the roommates face another wild mission. Jealousy sparks for Kailah when Dione meets another girl, and a scandalous internet post shocks the entire house leaving one roommate to wonder who she can trust.01/15/2016
S31 • E5
The LeakJenna's life crumbles when an anonymous internet leak by one of the roommates creates major drama, both inside and outside the house. A mystery unravels as the roommates try to uncover “the leak”, while a broke Dione must repay his gambling debts to Dean.01/22/2016
S31 • E6
Take a HikeA grueling new mission has severe consequences for one of the roommates when a personality clash divides the house. Kailah battles with Dione when she's excluded from the “cool kids” group, while Chris makes an emotional trip to Utah.01/29/2016
S31 • E7
The Tipping PointAfter a trip to the gun range, Ceejai struggles to keep her cool when Jenna triggers painful feelings from her past. Dean's surprise divorce party leads to an awkward hookup between two roommates, while Sabrina chases her dream of being a singer.02/04/2016
S31 • E8
The Carny QueenDione's ex-girlfriend makes a surprise visit to the house with revenge against his former flame, Kailah, on her mind. A shocking accusation by Jenna leads to an emotional and explosive night for Dean and Ceejai.02/11/2016
S31 • E9
Shaken and StirredA potential eighth roommate, Dylan, shakes up the entire house! Dylan pursues two female roommates in a juicy love triangle, while the newly-divorced Dean must flaunt his stuff on stage at a male strip club.02/18/2016
S31 • E10
The Hits Keep ComingAfter a wild night, Dylan and Jenna must figure out the next step in their budding relationship. Sabrina and Jenna debut their new song, and an epic meltdown by one roommate leads to a physical fight with CeeJai.02/25/2016