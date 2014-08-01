The Real World: Ex-Plosion
Season 29
S29 • E1
Excess BaggageUnlike any previous season of Real World, seven strangers move into their new San Francisco house unaware that their exes will be moving in with them. After an explosive first night, two new romances spark in the house.01/08/2014
S29 • E2
A Numbers GameThe line between sex and love is blurred as Jamie and Thomas learn surprising things about their sexual history, and Cory’s temper threatens his budding relationship with Jenny after a street brawl.01/15/2014
S29 • E3
The DepartureThe volatile relationship between Jenny and Cory explodes, while Jay copes with the most devastating news of his life. When Ashley’s bad behavior returns, the roommates face a tough decision.01/22/2014
S29 • E4
Ex-otic EncountersAfter weeks of hook ups between roomates, the exes finally arrive at the house to deliver the shock of their lives. Jamie’s jealousy of Thomas’s ex boils over, while Jay tries to cover up a scandalous night of partying.01/29/2014
S29 • E5
Ex-PlosionIn a shocking twist, the roommates return from a trip to discover their exes have moved into the house. After hooking up with Cory, Jenny faces the wrath of her ex, while Thomas’s ex appears to have a secret agenda.02/05/2014
S29 • E6
First Love FoolsThomas gets stuck in a love triangle between Jamie and his ex-girlfriend, Hailey, while Jenny’s wild behavior upsets Brian. A major shockwave hits when one of the roommates discovers that she is pregnant.02/19/2014
S29 • E7
The TestCory and his ex face a very serious situation when her pregnancy test is positive. Arielle reveals that she’s been hiding something from her ex, Ashley, for several years, while a wild boys’ night out leads to trouble for Brian.02/26/2014
S29 • E8
Betrayed and BeatdownAfter Brain cheats on Jenny, things get nasty when she seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Jamie creates drama between Jenna and Jay when she reveals a secret, and Hailey looks to find a new man.03/05/2014
S29 • E9
Indecent Ex-posureHailey’s unrequited love for Tom explodes in an all-out brawl of the exes. Jay’s cheating ways are exposed when Jenna discovers a video of him with another girl, while an unlikely bromance brews between Brian and Cory.03/12/2014
S29 • E10
Burned to AshesTom gives Hailey an ultimatum to leave the house, while Jenny plays manipulative games with Brian until he packs his bags. Jay and Jenna stir up serious jealousy in their struggling relationship, and an old roommate returns.03/19/2014