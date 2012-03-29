Punk'd
- 01:29Sneak PeekS9 E1Sneak Peek: Taylor SwiftJustin Bieber targets Taylor Swift in this sneak peek from the upcoming season of 'Punk'd.'03/29/2012
- 01:23BonusS9 E1We Have A ProblemRob Dyrdek ruins the prank when he figures out that he's getting punk'd.03/29/2012
- 02:46BonusS9 E1On FireJustin Bieber makes Taylor Swift think she ruined someone's wedding.03/29/2012
- 01:56BonusS9 E1This Is Your FaultSean Kingston worries that he's to blame when a car crashes into a restaurant.03/29/2012
- 02:23BonusS9 E1You Can't Punk MeThe tables turn on Miley Cyrus when she decides to punk Justin Bieber.03/29/2012
- 00:48BonusS9 E2Tyler Posey's ReactionIn this extended scene, 'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey reacts to being punked by Bam Margera.04/05/2012
- 02:30Sneak PeekS9 E2Sneak Peek: Ronnie'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie gets caught up in a hostage situation in this sneak peek of the upcoming season of 'Punk'd.'04/05/2012
- 02:29BonusS9 E2Go Truck YourselfTyler, The Creator gets blamed when Wee Man's taco truck goes up in flames.04/05/2012
- 03:56BonusS9 E2Gym, Tan, Negotiate'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie becomes the negotiator in a hostage situation.04/05/2012
- 02:27BonusS9 E2Fast Food, Slow ServiceTyler Posey finds himself stuck in the middle of a drive-thru brawl.04/05/2012
- 00:46BonusS9 E2Ronnie's StylistBam Margera chats with Ronnie's stylist about punking the 'Jersey Shore' star.04/05/2012
- 00:15Sneak PeekS9 E2Sneak Peek: Bam Margera Takes OverDon't miss all the action when Bam Margera takes over 'Punk'd,' Thursday at 10/9c.04/05/2012