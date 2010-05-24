MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Try Paramount+
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
TV Schedule
Watch Live TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
App
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Parental Control
Menu
Parental Control
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 7
21:17
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E1
Whitehead
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
05/24/2010
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E3
Penilla
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
05/26/2010
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E5
Vickers
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
05/27/2010
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E7
Jensen
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
05/29/2010
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E9
Ferrer
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
06/01/2010
21:21
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E14
King
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
06/12/2010
21:21
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E15
Stover
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
06/15/2010
21:22
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E16
Harper / Knibb
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
06/26/2010
21:20
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E18
Mitchell
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
06/26/2010
21:19
Sign in to Watch
S7 • E19
Arvizu
Parents choose their children's dates in order to lure them away from undesirables.
06/26/2010
Show More Episodes
About Parental Control