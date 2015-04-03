MTV shows are now on Paramount+
40:46
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Belle Knox
When Miriam Weeks finds out that her parents can no longer afford the tuition to her dream college, she finances her education on her own by making a choice that turns her life into a nightmare.
03/04/2015
03/04/2015
00:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Kumari Fulbright
When law student Kumari Fulbright suspects her boyfriend of stealing from her, she seeks the help of her former fiancée and makes a decision that could derail everything she has worked so hard for.
07/16/2015
07/16/2015
41:31
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Stephan Perez
Fighting to stay afloat at prestigious Columbia University, Stephan Perez starts using a friend's Adderall as a study aid. This decision triggers a downhill spiral that puts his entire future in jeopardy.
07/23/2015
07/23/2015
40:58
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Jessica Rasdall
Out clubbing one night, Jessica Rasdall and her best friend Laura feel harassed by a club employee, leading Jessica to make a fateful choice that sends her life into a tailspin.
08/13/2015
08/13/2015
41:25
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Reggie Shaw
On his way to work, Reggie Shaw makes a seemingly innocent choice that will leave him with terrible guilt and put his faith to the ultimate test.
08/20/2015
08/20/2015
41:39
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Meili Cady
Struggling actress Meili Cady takes a job working for her best friend Lisette, a Beverly Hills heiress. But when Meili finally discovers the true nature of her work, she finds herself on the wrong side of the law.
08/27/2015
08/27/2015
41:26
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
Levi Sparks
When a friend is killed, street smart Levi Sparks finds out that a choice he's made has him suddenly staring down the barrel of a life sentence.
09/03/2015
09/03/2015
About One Bad Choice
