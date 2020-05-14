On My Way
- 09:03
S1 • E4
Nikita DragunNikita Dragun corrects her hyperpigmentation, contours her nose and cheats her way to fuller-looking lips before attending a special event.05/14/2020
- 09:59
S1 • E3
Kellie SweetKellie Sweet gets dolled up for a movie premiere in an airplane bathroom and rides out some turbulence while gluing on her lashes.05/14/2020
- 10:59
S1 • E2
Ashly SchwanInfluencer Ashly Schwan shares her makeup tips and tricks in the back seat of a taxi while she's on her way to her friend's 21st birthday party.05/14/2020
- 09:49
S1 • E1
Miss BennyMiss Benny gives an in-flight makeup tutorial for achieving the perfect smoky eye, opens up about the most unusual place he's done his makeup and plugs his music.05/14/2020