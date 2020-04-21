Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
- 03:53HighlightS15 E1Chico Bean and Chance the Rapper Go Head-to-HeadIn Wildstyle, T.I. goes after DC Young Fly with a multisyllabic assault, Chico Bean challenges Chance the Rapper, and Justina calls out Lil Durk's familiar look.04/21/2020
- 03:13PerformanceS15 E1Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Durk - "Slide Around"Chance the Rapper and Lil Durk perform the song "Slide Around" from Chance's 2019 album "The Big Day."04/21/2020
- 02:57PerformanceS15 E1Casino featuring T.I. - "Lowkey"Casino performs his song "Lowkey" with a feature from fellow Atlanta native T.I.04/21/2020
- 03:38HighlightS15 E14Doja Cat Goes "Old MacDonald" on Nick in WildstyleNew School captain Doja Cat hits Nick with an E-I-E-I-O, HitMan Holla leads a Big Mack attack, Big Daddy Kane takes his lumps, and Conceited cuts the beat to close it out.04/28/2020
- 03:15PerformanceS15 E14Doja Cat - "Rules"Doja Cat performs her 2019 single "Rules" from her album "Hot Pink."04/28/2020
- 02:57HighlightS15 E22EARTHGANG Meets Bone Thugs-n-HarmonyEARTHGANG jumps in with some new-school hooks, HitMan Holla targets Bobb'e, Flesh-n-Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony gets bold, and Cortez takes on Nick in a game of Wildstyle.05/05/2020
- 02:57PerformanceS15 E22EARTHGANG - "Bank"Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG ups the tempo on the Wild 'N Out stage with a raucous performance of "Bank" from their 2019 album "Temperature."05/05/2020
- 02:55HighlightS15 E2DC Young Fly Questions DJ D-Wrek's JudgmentHitMan Holla and B. Simone use wordplay inspired by DaBaby, Conceited disses DC Young Fly's color choice, and Too $hort is paid a compliment during Wildstyle.05/12/2020
- 01:31PerformanceS15 E2DaBaby - "PICK UP"DaBaby performs the track "PICK UP" from his 2020 album "BLAME IT ON BABY."05/12/2020
- 02:34HighlightS15Jack Harlow Presents: White 'N OutJack Harlow kicks off a white-on-white throw-down with Charron, Maddy Smith and Carter Deems during Wildstyle.05/19/2020
- 02:27PerformanceS15Jack Harlow - "Ghost"Kentucky-bred rapper Jack Harlow hits the Wild 'N Out stage to perform "Ghost," the standout track from his latest album "Confetti."05/19/2020
- 04:04HighlightS15Conceited Goes After the New School with Endless BarsIn Wildstyle, La La Anthony reminds Nick she's got powerful friends, Big Mack goes after HitMan's dental fortitude, and Justina shuts Santwon down with a political diss.05/26/2020
Cast
Nick Cannon
Host
Nick Cannon has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for over 20 years. The talented artist continues to dominate all facets of entertainment as a comedian, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, DJ, philanthropist and children's book author. A San Diego, CA, native, Nick headed for Hollywood at the age of 15 and landed gigs at world-renowned comedy venues including The Improv, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store. Nick went on to share the stage with the likes of Chris Tucker, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock before landing his first television gig as a stand-up audience warm-up for the long-running hit Nickelodeon show "All That." Producers quickly recognized Nick's calling was in front of the camera, and he became a regular on the show as well as a writer, making him the youngest staff writer in television history at the age of 17. This path culminated in the creation of "The Nick Cannon Show," which he starred in, directed and executive-produced, earning him his first Kids' Choice Award. Nick serves as television executive, development consultant and talent for TeenNick, earning him the title of "youngest TV chairman in history." Always at the cutting edge of entertainment, Nick leads a highly successful multimedia company: Ncredible Entertainment. Under this banner, he produces numerous TV and film projects including Nickelodeon's "Make It Pop," "TeenNick Top 10" and "React to That." Nick's latest television endeavor is FOX's "The Masked Singer," serving as the show's host and co-executive producer. While he made guest appearances on hit comedies such as "30 Rock," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Chappelle's Show," Nick was a series regular on BET's "Real Husbands of Hollywood" and spent eight seasons as the host of NBC's highly successful talent competition series "America's Got Talent." Nick is known as a passionate philanthropist who dedicates his time, resources and voice to giving back to those in need. He has worked with nationally recognized organizations including Feeding America, Boys & Girls Club, Do Something, Toys for Tots, Stomp Out Bullying, Lupus Foundation of America and The National Kidney Foundation and is an active member on the Board of Directors of New York's St. Mary's Hospital for Children. Nick established the Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation as the philanthropic arm of his global business endeavors. The foundation has the strategic goal of economically empowering underserved youth through entrepreneurship education and workforce development and by exposing them to the business side of the multi-billion-dollar media/entertainment industry.
DJ D-Wrek
Cast Member
Growing up in Northern California's Bay Area (Oakland, Vallejo and Castro Valley), Deric Warren Battiste, professionally known as DJ D-Wrek, is an American DJ, record producer, actor and TV personality. DJ D-Wrek has been an integral part of the creative process of "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" and has been the DJ/emcee since its debut on MTV in 2005. After graduating from Castro Valley High School and attending Chabot College in Hayward, CA, DJ D-Wrek moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in show business. In the mid-1990s, he was signed to Caliber Records as one half of the rap duo Makin' ENZ along with artists like Howard Hewett of the popular 80s R & B group Shalamar. Label budgets prevented an album release, and the duo disbanded in 1996. In 1997, DJ D-Wrek met Nick Cannon through Kel Mitchell of Nickelodeon's "All That" and "Kenan & Kel." The two became good friends immediately and soon began working on song demos that would eventually lead to Nick Cannon's recording contract with Nick/Jive Records in 2000. DJ D-Wrek is also Nick Cannon's tour DJ as well as that of many other artists ranging from E-40 and Too $hort to Big Time Rush and Three 6 Mafia, to name a few. From 1999 to date, DJ D-Wrek has been in over 25 national commercials.
Charlie Clips
Cast Member
Charlie Clips is one of the most popular and relevant battle rappers in the United States. Hailing from Harlem, New York City, Charlie has consistently remained one of the most viewed artists in battle rap history. With over 36 million YouTube views and 44 battles, Charlie has securely solidified his place in hip-hop and battle rap history. Charlie has made mainstream appearances on BET's 2015 Hip Hop Awards and is currently signed on to MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out," a show that meshes freestyle rapping and comedy delivered to the audience in an improv style. Charlie's lyrical, comedic and theatrical talents transcend genres and will be sure to leave a memorable mark on pop culture.
Chico Bean
Cast Member
Even though Anthony "Chico" Bean has only been a stand-up comedian for five years, he has compiled the experience of a well-seasoned one. Through his budding success as an opener for Chris Wiles, Chico Bean became a founding member of the NC Comics All-Stars as well as NC's Freestyle Funny Comedy Show. He has performed all over the country at comedy clubs, colleges and universities. Recently, Chico Bean completed a run in New York City, which included taking the stage at the renowned Gotham Comedy Club for Nick Cannon's Fresh Faces of Comedy show. Chico also recently worked as a writer and actor on the E! sketch comedy series "The James Davis Project."
Conceited
Cast Member
Originally from Brooklyn, Conceited made his claim to fame in the critically acclaimed "Motherland of Urban Renaissance" in Harlem, New York City. His first major-league battle took place during the fall of 2009 alongside battle rap legends Murda Mook and Loaded Lux at the Lion's Den. Conceited's new-school style of uncontested delivery, continuous bars and lyrical ability swept the rap battle scene like a storm in the night. Conceited and his battle rap crew S.O.N.S. have proven themselves to be industry veterans, ending battle rappers' careers league by league while also establishing a premier battle rap league of their own called THE JUNGLE. Conceited is recognized worldwide by rap industry veterans and fans alike. He has collected well over 5 million online interest views, won countless battles and prize money and plans to innovate the underground hip-hop battle scene with his influence.
DC Young Fly
Cast Member
DC Young Fly has channeled his passion to entertain into over 4 million followers on social media outlets that include Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Vevo. Along with being co-signed by comic legends like Kevin Hart, DC Young Fly's most recent musical project "Supplying Pressure" was featured on LiveMixtapes.com. DC Young Fly's work ethic in music has earned him spots alongside artists like Kevin Gates, B.o.B, Trae tha Truth and super-producer Mike Will.
Emmanuel Hudson
Cast Member
As a child, Emmanuel made a name for himself as the funniest guy in his school by dancing, joking and rapping to incite uncontrollable amounts of laughter every day. Today, Emmanuel has more than 175 million YouTube views and is touring internationally. Emmanuel has taken his career to the next level with a cameo in Rainforest Films's "Ride Along" starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube and appearances on ABC series "Nashville" and MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out."
Justina Valentine
Cast Member
Justina Valentine, the quick-witted fan favorite from Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out, is a clever lyricist and entertainer with a distinctive voice and a knack for irresistible hooks. A social media influencer with millions of followers, bright-red locks and an infectious personality, Justina sings, writes, acts and hosts, and is widely known for her freestyling ability. She is one of the only female lyricists to freestyle on "5 Fingers of Death" on "Sway in the Mornings."
Justina kicked off her career after dropping her first mixtape in 2010 and joining the Vans Warped Tour in 2012. She has been a co-host on popular MTV shows TRL, Singled Out, Ridiculousness and Double Shot at Love, and for the reunions of Jersey Shore and The Challenge. She is a co-host for MTV's "How Far Is Tattoo Far?" and "Lip Locked." She was also a cast member on The Challenge and has starred in a series of McDonald's commercials.
Justina's album "Favorite Vibe" debuted in the top 40 on hip-hop charts in June 2019 and gained more than a million streams in the first two weeks. On her previous mixtape, "Feminem," Justina remixed Eminem's classics. Her original music has been featured on NBC, VH1, MTV, Oxygen, CW and national TV commercials for brands such as Maybelline.
Karlous Miller
Cast Member
Karlous Miller is the only comedian in the world from the back roads of Oxford, MS. He has worked with various headlining comedians and artists such as Katt Williams, Daniel Tosh, Doug Benson, Case, Gucci Mane, Dem Franchise Boyz, Grandaddy Souf, Big Oomp, Jermaine Dupri and T.I.'s Grand Hustle Comedy. After moving to Atlanta in 2005 to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian, Karlous landed a slot cracking snaps on MTV's "Yo Momma" and was also featured on Bill Bellamy's "Who's Got Jokes?" Season 2. In 2008, Karlous was selected to play various roles as a cast member on Season 2 of BET's prank dating show "Hell Date." He has also been featured on V-103's "Frank and Wanda in the Morning" television/radio show, Atlanta's HOT 107.9 and "The Mo'nique Show."
RIP Micheals
Cast Member
Winner of the 2013 Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, RIP Micheals is one of comedy's most influential people on stage. Born and raised in Chicago, RIP's brash and in-your-face satire has the audience always wanting more. After moving to New York, RIP rapidly became the underground favorite performer at comedy shows around the city. This solidified his loyal fan base, which propelled his status as one of the NYC Kings of Comedy Superstars. His views on universal subjects such as relationships and world issues have steadily attracted audiences to him. Acclaimed projects such as NBC's "Mr. Robinson" have helped build his reputation as a comedian. "Centric Comedy All-Stars" heightened RIP's career and landed him a role on Starz series "StaannDUP!" Due to his keen sense of humor, RIP's appeared on TV shows such as Oxygen's "Living with Funny," HBO/P. Diddy's "The Bad Boys of Comedy," Centric's "According to Him + Her," Jamie Foxx's "Laffapoolza" and MTV's "Wannabees."
B. Simone
Cast Member
Braelyn Greenfield, better known as B. Simone, hails from Dallas and has spent the majority of her adult life in the South. B. Simone's Instagram videos have received recognition from the likes of Chris Brown, Rihanna, Lil Boosie, T.I. and many more. She has a crazy Instagram following with over 1.6 million followers, which are growing daily. Alongside DC Young Fly, B. Simone co-starred in the BET film "#Digital Lives Matter." She headlined her own tour entitled "You're My Boooyfriend" and sold out show after show, but B. Simone's ultimate goal is to be a successful comedian, actress and musician a.k.a. the "Female Jamie Foxx." Currently, B. Simone is a cast member on MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out."
Bobb’e J Thompson
Cast Member
Bobb'e J. Thompson is an American actor, rapper and comedian best known for his television show roles as Stanley on "That's So Raven," Tracy Jr. on "30 Rock" and Jimmy Mitchell on "The Tracy Morgan Show." Bobb'e J. was also the host of his own television series "Bobb'e Says." He has also appeared in films such as "Role Models," "Fred Claus" and "School Dance."
Charron
Cast Member
Corey Charron is regarded as the best freestyle battler in Canada. This quick-witted emcee was inducted into the hall of fame of MuchMusic's "Rap City" and is the reigning champ on BET's "Freestyle Friday." The Ottawa native expanded his fan base by winning international battles in England, Australia, Sweden and the Philippines. In 2016, Charron accepted Nick Cannon's 100K challenge with a YouTube callout. Charron has been a recurring cast member on MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" since Season 9.
Cortez Macklin
Cast Member
Cortez Macklin is a stand-up comedian and actor from Chicago. Since hitting the stage for the first time at age 14, Cortez has been a stand-up comedian for over seven years. Comedy became a passion after Cortez joined a youth program called Phat Kids Comedy, which was run by Tyler Perry's very own Quincy Bonds. From there, Cortez learned how to better develop his writing and improv skills. After graduating from the program, Cortez has realized comedy is his life's passion.
Lil JJ
Cast Member
Audiences first got to know James Charles Lewis as a 12-year-old, precocious stand-up comedian who shattered the competition on the first BET comedy talent search "Coming to the Stage." Since then, Lil JJ has continued to shine in Hollywood as a talented actor, comedian and overall entertainer. After winning "Coming to the Stage," Lil JJ landed his own Nickelodeon sitcom "Just Jordan," which was loosely based on his life as a fish out of water moving from Arkansas to Los Angeles. The series ran for two seasons, and from there, Lil JJ became a cast member on Nickelodeon's "All That" in its 10th and final season. With an extensive background in television and film, Lil JJ hosted a variety/sketch DVD titled "Almost Grown." His other credits include TNT's "Men of a Certain Age," TBS's "Are We There Yet?," Freeform's "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," AMC's "The Killing," TVOne's "The Rickey Smiley Show" and the voice of Crazy Craze on the Netflix animated series "Da Jammies." Lil JJ's big-screen work includes the drama "The Workout Room," "The Janky Promoters" opposite Ice Cube and "Brotherly Love." A stickler at his craft, Lil JJ is constantly honing his skills with stand-up comedy routines, prepping and running lines for new pilots and movies as well as being cast for MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out."
Mope Williams
Cast Member
Mope Williams has catapulted into the entertainment industry and is rapidly making his mark with his multitalented, high-energy performances across the globe. Mope was born to Ronnie and Alice Williams in College Park, GA. In July 2012, Mope discovered his passion for comedy on the stage at the Laughing Skull Lounge. His high-energy, animated stage performances left the crowd begging for more. With that self-satisfaction, Mope continued his voyage and has been the feature/headliner at comedy clubs such as The Comedy House, The Stardom, The Comedy Zone, The Laff Lounge and many more. Mope has extensive training in improv and exploded onto the national stage when he joined the cast of "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out." As an actor, Mope has appeared in movies and commercials, and he has been a featured guest on Kandi Burruss's talk show "Kandi Koated Nights." Mope has worked with various comics/artists such as Nick Cannon, Grammy Award-winner Angie Stone, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Rodney Perry and many others.
Radio Big Mack
Cast Member
Radio Big Mack is the music director and an on-air personality at 99JAMZ on the popular night show "Pac Jam with Big Mack & DJ Nasty" in Miami. He has been doing stand-up comedy on and off for years and has an online sketch comedy show called "Badd Manner TV." Big Mack was born and raised in Sicklerville, NJ, but moved to Miami in 2015.
Royce Bell
Cast Member
Royce Bell is an R & B artist, comedian and actor best known for his impressions of Eddie Murphy and Barack Obama. Starting his career at the age of 21, Royce has opened for both Rick Ross at the 2016 Summer Jam and Trey Songz on the Tremaine tour the same year. Royce also released his mixtape "L.I.F.E." featuring lead single "3 A.M." in 2016. He has performed and shared the stage with icons such as Trey Songz, Chris Brown, Rick Ross, Twista and more, performing music and his unique sound of R & B across the West Coast. Royce released five-song EP "1617" in 2018. His debut single "Sex Addict" premiered on the Power 98.3 radio station in Phoenix. Royce has been a recurring cast member on MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" since Season 10.
Teresa Topnotch
Cast Member
Teresa Topnotch, a.k.a. TopnotchWorldd, is a social media sensation who is definitely on the rise for greatness. Teresa is from Atlanta and is currently pursuing her acting career with J Pervis Talent Agency. With her big personality, Teresa decided to become an actress because she loves being in front of the camera and behind the scenes. She has worked with T.I., 2 Chainz, Trae tha Truth, Brad James, Kevin Gates, The Shade Room, Bossip, Baller Alert and many more. Teresa is starting her acting career as a cast member on "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out."
Tyler Chronicles
Cast Member
Tyler Does is a promising new comedic talent taking over in the Southeast who has opened for well-known comedic acts such as Rodney Perry, Reginald "Bruh-Man" Ballard and Steve Brown and for a crowd of 16,000 with Cedric the Entertainer. Born in Inglewood, CA, Tyler began his comedy career in college, hosting popular college shows such as Aggie Fest Step Show (North Carolina A&T State University) and USC Homecoming Step Show. Best known for his role as lead correspondent on the hit television show "Bossip on WEtv," Tyler has also joined forces with Ronnie Jordan from "ComicView" and fellow "Wild 'N Out" cast member Darren Brand for the Big AF Comedy Tour. From poetry jams and band competitions to performing on the QUES of Comedy tour (Joe Torry, Steve Brown, Mike Britt and Howie Bell), there is no audience he cannot relate to. He is also a member of the extremely popular sketch comedy group (improv, sketch, musical comedy) Snack Pack. Living in Atlanta since 2008, Tyler has managed to host one of the hottest open mics in the Atlanta comedy scene: Make Me Laugh Monday. Even though Tyler is a recurring cast member on "Wild 'N Out," his main role is as a writer and creative consultant to Nick Cannon and other cast members.
Vena E.
Cast Member
Davana Excell, a.k.a. Vena E., is a comedian, host, actress and public figure from Miami. Vena is best known for her huge social media influence that showcases her famous personalities and comical skits. While studying mass communications at St. Augustine University, Vena launched her own radio show on WAUG Power 750 AM "Lounge 22," which featured the smooth, sexy, cool R & B from the 80s and 90s. After graduating, she interned at V-103 The People's Station located in Atlanta and then received a job offer that allowed her to relocate to North Carolina to work for 107.9 The Link. Vena eventually branched out and started her own independent radio show "The VXL Show," which aired once a week on TheNetStation.com. Since then, Vena has raised the bar while traveling and building her brand, which consists of stand-up comedy, hosting events, her own clothing line The VXL Collection and music produced by Ron Browz (single "Yo Waddup" and "Annie"). Vena is now a prominent public figure with a million-plus supporters who view her Instagram page daily for positivity and endless laughs as Vena dances around in her famous pink robe and adopts one of her many personalities in video skits.
Yvng Swag
Cast Member
Yvng Swag is a young millennial hip-hop recording artist, dancer and entertainer born and raised in Maryland. YVNG is an acronym that stands for Young, Valuable 'N' Gifted. With more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the few well-known entertainers in the Maryland/D.M.V. areas who has taken the social media world by storm. Yvng Swag has developed a large, engaged fan base thanks to his mix of dancing, comedy and entertainment videos on various outlets such as WorldstarHipHop, YouTube, Vine, Instagram and Twitter. His viral dance video for the song "Big Green Tractor" took the world by storm and reached over 22 million views within two days, which landed him a spot on Let's Dance - The Tour in 2016 and caught the attention of Los Angeles influencer media company All Def Digital. Yvng Swag's recent affiliation with Nick Cannon and a musical recording deal with Atlantic Records provides him with an opportunity to expand his talents, music, dance, comedy and brand worldwide. Currently, Yvng Swag is a cast member on MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" as well as a brand ambassador influencer for several Fortune 500 companies.
Darren Brand
Cast Member
Season 12 – It's no surprise Darren Brand was named among the 2014 HBCU Top 30 Under 30 by national publication HBCU Buzz. His "ol' skool" style of comedy takes his audiences back to the "best times of their lives." When this Southern Pines, NC, native is not with his band of #FFCS brothers, he can be found hosting collegiate events like the Annual Homecoming Step Show at his alma mater North Carolina A&T State University, which draws over 15,000 attendees.
ItsLovelyMimi
Cast Member
Miyha "Lovely Mimi" Thi Luong is a social media superstar. Having amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram, Lovely Mimi's outspoken and vivacious personality has everyone wondering what she'll surprise them with next. The Vietnamese beauty and mother hails from the D.M.V. area, where she owned one of the hottest nail salons. She has become one of the most sought-after nail technicians and recently made her way to Atlanta to mark some new territory. She is steadily working on expanding her brand and has recently been testing out her music chops to keep things really popping. Lovely Mimi hosts parties nationwide and occasionally gets on the mic to spit a few bars of her pop-infused rap.
Jason Lee
Cast Member
Culture disruptor and media mogul Jason Lee knows the secret to true success in Hollywood. Jason has built an ever-evolving brand empire through strategic campaign oversight, event production and influencer relationships. Not only has he been at the forefront of culture-shifting moments, but he has an expansive clientele of notable celebrities and personalities including Chris Brown, Jordin Sparks, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Jamie Foxx. Jason has executed various campaigns for brands such as T-Mobile, Samsung, Belaire, Monster headphones, Fashion Nova, the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team, Audi, 2Vllve and Quarterly. When Jason is not executing global brand campaigns, he's building a world-class leading media platform. Hollywood Unlocked is one of the nation's top five urban and entertainment brands and is notably referenced as the pulse of pop culture. As editor in chief of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason delivers fast-breaking, social-buzzing entertainment interviews and coverage around the clock. In the competitive world of entertainment, Jason has elevated his brand recognition as a pivotal voice on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" and a fresh new personality on MTV's "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out." It's all in the numbers, as Jason's influence reaches over 7 million dedicated viewers each week.
Maddy Smith
Cast Member
Maddy Smith is a New York City–based stand-up comedian who was named a "comic to watch" at the 2019 New York Comedy Festival. Maddy has toured with Corinne Fisher and is a regular at New York Comedy Club, Carolines, Stand Up NY and regional clubs Punch Line Philly, Helium Buffalo and Albany Funny Bone. In addition to being a stand-up comic, Maddy is also a roast comedian, having written for the roasts of Ric Flair and Gloria Allred at the Friars Club. She is a regular at RoastMasters and Roast Battle in NYC.
MC Jin
Cast Member
MC Jin is a Miami-born rapper, actor and comedian. He is best known for his groundbreaking performances on BET's Freestyle Fridays on 106 & Park in the early 2000s and as being the first Asian-American solo rapper to sign to a major record label. Jin has appeared in various films including "2 Fast 2 Furious" and "Revenge of the Green Dragons." Recognized by many as an Asian-American pioneer in mainstream hip-hop, Jin splits his time bridging the entertainment gap between the United States and Asia.
Shuler King
Cast Member
Comedian Shuler King was born Frank Williams III in Sumter, SC. Known as the kid who cracked jokes, Shuler knew at an early age he was destined to be an entertainer. Shuler grew up in a traditional two-parent household in the Bible Belt of the South, where his parents instilled faith, hard work and education in him and his two siblings. Comedy is his passion, but he took a rather unusual path to get there. Shuler graduated from the University of South Carolina with a B.A. in media arts; while at university, he joined The Mighty Illustrious Zeta Zeta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated. His comedy career began while he was a freshman in college after he took the stage for the very first time at the NCO Club on a military base, and the rest is history. In 2013, he graduated from Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service with a degree in mortuary science. When Shuler isn't on the road performing at comedy clubs and special events across the country, he works as a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Georgia and South Carolina, at his family's funeral business. As Shuler works to keep his family's business and legacy alive, he may be the only comedian/funeral director on the comedy circuit. He has opened for some of the most notable and talented comedians and comediennes in the industry. He credits his parent's strict yet loving upbringing, his harsh surroundings growing up and the state of the country today with giving him his "raw" comedic style. "Comedy isn't about being happy all the time. Comedy is just as much about pain that people endure. When you hear 20,000 people in an arena laugh at a joke, it's because they all can relate to experiencing that same pain," he says. Shuler is one of the most energetic rising comedians in the business. He credits his unwavering faith in God as the calming force in his life, which keeps him pushing forward through the industry's ups and downs. His hilarious social media videos have quickly become fan favorites, and his video post about Donald Trump went viral and was even played on a U.K. television show. The future is definitely bright for Shuler.
Jay Cole
Cast Member
Jaimesha Thomas, known as "Jay Cole" on Instagram, is a comedian, writer and social media sensation born in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C. Known as "D.C's funniest female public figure," Jay Cole aspires to be an A-list actress with her very own television show. In 2018, Jay Cole won BET's LMAO! social media award for videos that not only went viral but were reposted by some of the biggest celebrities, causing smiles worldwide. Alongside Jay Cole's charismatic and comic ways, she is also a woman of God. After her cameo appearance in Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" video and signing on as a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out, Jay Cole is looking to turn it up with funny content and bigger projects.
Carter Deems
Cast Member
Carter Deems is a stand-up comedian, writer and friendly battle rapper. He has competed on the national battle circuit for more than 10 years, using his unique sense of humor and silly wordplay to win over fans and battlers alike. After establishing himself in the battle rap community, Carter worked on the writing staff for the TBS show "Drop the Mic." He also wrote for Season 6 of the Emmy-nominated series "Epic Rap Battles of History." Carter has appeared on Funny or Die and Snoop Dogg's "Gladiator School," and he voiced a character for the viral animated short "The Rap Off." He travels the country performing stand-up and has opened for Joe Pera, Judah Friedlander, Shane Mauss and Jon Daly. Developing a passion for stand-up comedy, Carter has been featured on stages at The Comedy Store, Zanies in Chicago, UCB Franklin and several comedy festivals.
Teddy Mora
Cast Member
Teddy Mora knew from a young age that he wanted to be a source of happiness and laughter for others and was determined to become an on-air personality at one of Los Angeles's top radio stations. After landing an internship at Power 106, he hustled his way to his dream gig as a co-host of the morning show "Nick Cannon Mornings." While Teddy quickly established himself as a staple at Power 106 and in the city of L.A., he is not ready to slow down. Whether he's on the morning show during the weekday, posting Instagram comedy skits, rounding up pop culture on YouTube or providing laughs on TV, Teddy believes that "entertaining people and having a positive impact in their lives, no matter the platform, has and always will be the goal."
Billy Sorrells
Cast Member
Season 14 – Billy Sorrells is a Los Angeles–based writer and performer who is not shy about bringing sexy back to comedy. As a digital content creator in his native city of Houston, Billy got his break when a collection of sketches featuring his character Peaches attracted more than 17 million views. His sketch "Sh*t Black Girls Say" became a viral hit. After moving to Los Angeles in 2012, Billy created the BET Digital series Office Code, became a series regular on TBS's "Funniest Wins," hosted the pilot "Swipe for Love" on Oxygen and starred in the film "Lucky Girl" on eOne/BET. Billy also guest starred in Yo Gotti's "Down in the DM" music video, which has more than 136 million views, and in Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" video, which has been watched more than 448 million times.
David Shine
Cast Member
Season 14 – David Shine is a multitalented stand-up comedian, actor and rapper based in New York and Los Angeles. He appeared on NBCUniversal's New York's Funniest Stand-Up competition and performs in major comedy clubs on both coasts — from Gotham Comedy Club, Carolines and The Stand in New York City, to The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. As he steadily grows his fan base with music videos and sketches, David is sure to rise in the ranks of fame.
Aida Gooitom
Cast Member
Season 14 – Aida Osman is a comedian and actress who writes for Netflix's "Big Mouth." She is also a co-host of the incredibly popular Crooked Media podcast "Keep It" alongside Louis Virtel and Ira Madison III. She previously served as an actress and staff writer on the Complex Media sketch show "Group Therapy." Before coming to Wild 'N Out, Aida performed warm-up comedy for "Vice Live," was a panelist on MTV's Need to Know and acted in the Comedy Central digital sketches "You Didn't Wanna Know" and "They Follow." Originally from Lincoln, NE, Aida spends way too much time on Twitter, where she swiftly built up a fan base due to her observational musings, comedy and rap videos, and the occasional mental breakdown.
King Los
Cast Member
Season 14 – Carlos "King Los" Coleman knows his mission in life. "I want to be the greatest rapper ever," the Baltimore native says with an unwavering confidence. "I'm just trying to exhibit the best rap stuff you ever heard." His goal might sound like a lofty one, but after listening to Los rhyme, it doesn't sound so far-fetched. After releasing his first mixtape in 2008, Los dropped 14 more projects — all of which displayed his expert lyricism. "It's the story of a kid from Baltimore, involved with all kinds of stuff, inspired to be one of the best rappers on the planet," he says about his music. Los's love affair with rapping began when he was just 16 years old, after the murder of his father. He'd write poetry to help cope with the loss, and by the time he turned 18, Los graduated from high school and developed a reputation as a promising MC. By 2005, he signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment through local Baltimore imprint Bloc Incorporated, but the business end of the deal didn't work out, so he hit the mixtape scene to build a buzz and master his craft. As fate would have it, Diddy continued to seek out King Los and signed him to Bad Boy again in 2012 — this time, without the middleman. With the famed music mogul in his corner, Los continued to grow and develop a reputation as a top-tier MC, sought-after ghostwriter and expert freestyle artist. In 2013, he hit the Billboard charts for the first time in his career on French Montana's "Ocho Cinco." Los became one of hip-hop's most celebrated emerging artists when his 2014 BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher and "Sway in the Morning" radio freestyle garnered millions of views on YouTube. In 2014, Los signed a new deal with RCA Records through After Platinum and 88 Classic. Since then, Los has continued to make a name for himself, releasing multiple projects and appearing on various TV shows including E!'s "The Platinum Life," Netflix's "Rhythm + Flow" and MTV's Wild 'N Out.