My Super Sweet Sixteen
- 05:11S3 E301Just Get OneMarissa takes out her poodles to be dyed pink and later hand picks her birthday present... a brand spanking new SUV.04/21/2006
- 07:30S3 E301No One Will Believe ItMarissa scouts for the perfect party mansion and gives out the coveted party invites.04/21/2006
- 07:52S3 E301Beyond AnythingDespite a few crashers, the pink party goes off without a hitch. Plus, Marissa's Father has a couple special surprises for his princess to cap off the perfect party.04/21/2006
- 06:56S3 E304So AmazingChelsi and crew set out to find the perfect men to carry her into the party, but a little drama gets in the way during a professional photo shoot.04/26/2006
- 06:22S3 E304Empress ChelsiChelsi prepares her Roman themed party by handing out invitations and finding the perfect toga. The Empress is expecting a new car from her Daddy. Will he cave in?04/26/2006
- 07:08S3 E304Toga, Toga!Chelsi's wicked awesome party comes to a screeching halt when a prankster knocks over her cake and is later accused of kissing someone other than her boyfriend.04/26/2006
- 06:35S3 E305Time Of My LifeWhile the Egyptian Royalty party is underway, Meleny is surprised with a new ride and performance by Lucas Prata.05/03/2006
- 07:40S3 E305Can't Get EverythingMeleny looks for the perfect set of wheels for her present and later runs into a problem when she can't book her favorite performer for the party.05/03/2006
- 06:01S3 E305FlirtatingMeleny holds auditions for her "pharaohs" and has a breakdown when her custom dress isn't exactly right.05/03/2006
- 08:37S3 E306Heiress in ParisAlex selects a location for her Winter Wonderland themed 16th birthday extravaganza and travels to Paris to find the perfect dress.05/10/2006
- 04:25S3 E306Have To Have ItAlex finds her "Heiress Mobile" and later travels to personally hand deliver an invitation to her crush.05/10/2006
- 08:26S3 E306Coming OutAll is well at Alex's party, but an unknown performer brings the party to a screeching halt. Luckily, her crush and a brand new BMW lift her spirits back up.05/10/2006