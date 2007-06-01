My Super Sweet Sixteen
- 03:36S4 E2Q&A: Cher ReflectsCher discusses the best and worst parts about being on Sweet 16, and shares advice for future Sweet 16ers.01/06/2007
- 02:10S4 E2Party Review: It's MagicCher's party guests react to her magical entrance, her outfits, and the marching band.01/06/2007
- 04:22S4 E2Never Before Seen: Band of BoysCher brings a new meaning to the term 'boy band.'01/06/2007
- 03:04S4 E2Home Tour: Cher's Super Sweet CastleHear ye! Enter Cher's medival castle that she calls home.01/06/2007
- 01:56S4 E2Parents Q&A: Cher's Outrageous RequestCher's parents discuss her request for a Jaguar and their Sweet 16 experience with their daughter.01/06/2007
- 02:22S4 E1Q&A: Allison ReflectsAllison reflects on her Sweet 16 experience, discusses what she'd change and shares advice for future Sweet 16ers.01/15/2007
- 03:11S4 E1Parents Q&A: Cost Doesn't MatterAllison's parents always throw celebrity bashes, so for their daughter, the sky was the limit.01/15/2007
- 03:10S4 E1Home Tour: The HizzouseAllison gives a tour of her massive Atlanta home that can rival any house on MTV Cribs.01/15/2007
- 05:25S4 E1Never Before Seen: Chillin' with ChilliAllison's family friend shows a little TLC during her big moment.01/15/2007
- 02:21S4 E3Party Review: The Best Quince EverStephanie's excited party guests review her Super Sweet Quince.01/22/2007
- 02:16S4 E3House Tour: Super Flippin' Sweet CribStephanie shows off her 18th Century European styled Miami home.01/22/2007
- 06:04S4 E3Never Before Seen: Rehearsal NightmareWatch Stephanie's rehearsal nightmare and other moments that never made it to the show.01/22/2007