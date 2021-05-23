In 1981, MTV shook up the music world, instantly cementing itself as a cultural icon. My Life on MTV takes fans on a nostalgic trip to relive the most impactful MTV moments over 40 years.
S1 • E1
Sean Love Combs & Snoop DoggPop culture icons Sean Love Combs and Snoop Dogg have collaborated extensively with MTV for decades, from early career interviews to VMAs performances and TRL homecomings.05/23/2021
S1 • E2
Miley Cyrus & Alicia KeysThroughout their careers, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys have put their confidence, grit and raw talent on display in countless MTV performances and interviews.05/30/2021
S1 • E3
One Direction & Backstreet BoysBoy bands One Direction and Backstreet Boys rose to fame on MTV, dominating the VMAs at the height of their stardom, in the 2010s and late 90s, while also airing their ups and downs publicly.06/05/2021
S1 • E4
Linkin Park & Green DayFrom the late 90s through the 2000s, California rockers Linkin Park and Green Day have been known for making their own rules, connecting with fans and delivering knockout VMAs performances.06/13/2021
S1 • E5
Katy Perry & Nicki MinajPop culture superstars Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj launched their careers on MTV, from spots on TRL and Unplugged performances to iconic moments at the VMAs and hosting the EMAs.06/19/2021
S1 • E6
Jonas Brothers & UsherWhile only in their teens, both Usher and Jonas Brothers took the music scene by storm on MTV, from fan-filled appearances on TRL to hit music videos and unforgettable VMA performances.06/27/2021
S1 • E7
Justin Timberlake & Jennifer LopezBoth Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez kicked off their careers as quintessential triple threats, eventually achieving wild success at the VMAs, on the pop charts and on the big screen.07/04/2021
S1 • E8
Coldplay & U2Alternative rock bands Coldplay and U2 rose from humble beginnings in the U.K. to international fame with chart-topping hits, worldwide stadium tours and global political activism.07/10/2021
S1 • E9
*NSYNC & Britney Spears*NSYNC and Britney Spears were TRL chart-toppers before they started racking up award nominations, shattering album record sales and essentially ruling pop music.07/16/2021
S1 • E10
Lady GagaLady Gaga is a passionate powerhouse whose performance art blows minds and whose message of self-love has garnered legions of fans affectionately known as "Little Monsters."07/24/2021