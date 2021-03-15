MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
Filipino-born content creator Bretman Rock opens up about his relationship with his family and navigates vlog life with the help of his "regular degular" friends and younger sister.
- 24:54
S1 • E6
Bretman Gets His Mom "Lei'd"With his mother set to go to the Philippines, Bretman prepares a celebration for her with the hopes of encouraging her to stay in Hawaii.03/15/2021
- 24:29
S1 • E5
Bretman Goes Bottom's UpWhile Bretman prepares to launch his sunglasses line, Princess decides to pursue modeling and arranges a photo shoot at the beach house.03/08/2021
- 24:26
S1 • E4
It's Bretman's Party and He'll Cry if He Wants ToLarry prepares for a virtual blind date, and Bretman throws a gender-themed surprise party for Miss Kay, who gets drag help from Princess.03/01/2021
- 23:53
S1 • E3
Bretman Rock Faces His Biggest FearPrincess invites Bretman to face his fear and go zip-lining, Bretman hosts a mock date for Larry in preparation for a real one, and Miss Kay opens up about her gender experience.02/22/2021
- 24:09
S1 • E2
Bretman Rock Opens Up About His Father's DeathBretman prepares for the launch of his sunglasses line with a steamy photo shoot and reconnects with his sister, Princess, to mark the one-year anniversary of their father's passing.02/15/2021
- 24:53
S1 • E1
A Single Bretman Rock Gets MountedWhile beauty influencer Bretman Rock renovates his new home, he moves into a beach house with his assistant and best friend to finally unwind amid the pandemic.02/08/2021