MTV Unplugged
26:59
S2021 • E10
MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS
BTS chats about making music during the COVID-19 pandemic, and performs "Telepathy," "Blue & Grey," "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" from "Be," as well as a cover of Coldplay's "Fix You."
02/23/2021
MTV Unplugged Presents BTS
