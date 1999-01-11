MTV Unplugged
S1 • E1
Elton JohnLegendary solo artist Elton John pounds out powerful renditions of his crowd-pleasing hits on a lone grand piano, including "Tiny Dancer," "Daniel" and "Bennie and the Jets."08/05/1990
S1 • E2
Paul McCartneyPaul McCartney performs a mix of bluesy covers, classic Beatles tunes and songs from his solo career, including "Blue Moon of Kentucky," "Blackbird" and "Every Night."04/03/1991
S1 • E3
Pearl JamSeattle grunge band Pearl Jam plays stripped-down versions of songs from their debut album, "Ten," including "Alive," "Black," "Jeremy," "Even Flow" and "Porch."05/13/1992
S1 • E4
John MellencampBacked by an all-acoustic ensemble, heartland rocker John Mellencamp performs some of his biggest hits, including "Small Town," "Pink Houses" and a cover of "All Along the Watchtower."08/12/1992
S1 • E5
NirvanaNirvana plays an intimate acoustic set of songs including "About a Girl" and "Come as You Are," and is joined by the Meat Puppets for stripped-down renditions of "Oh, Me" and more.12/16/1993
S1 • E6
Lenny KravitzLenny Kravitz performs dressed-down versions of his hits including "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and "Always on the Run" before an intimate crowd in New York City.07/12/1994
S1 • E7
Alanis MorissetteAlanis Morissette slows down with an acoustic performance of her hits "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know," and puts her own twist on The Police's "King of Pain."11/01/1999
S1 • E8
Alicia KeysAlicia Keys puts an acoustic spin on her hits "Karma" and "If I Ain't Got You" with appearances by Mos Def, Common and Damian Marley.09/23/2005