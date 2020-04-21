- 11:34
S1 • E8
Shaggy Performs "It Wasn't Me," "Angel" and MoreShaggy teams up with Jerry Fuentes of The Last Bandoleros to perform "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" and put their spin on Eddy Grant's 1983 hit "Electric Avenue."04/21/2020
- 08:20
S1 • E9
Kiana Lede Performs "Mad at Me," "Ex" and Covers RihannaKiana Lede belts out her songs "Mad at Me" and "Ex," and performs a cover of Rihanna's 2008 hit "Take a Bow."04/21/2020
- 07:56
S1 • E11
Bazzi Performs "Renee's Song," "Young & Alive" and MoreSinger-songwriter Bazzi performs his songs "Renee's Song" and "Young & Alive," and covers Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," while practicing social distancing at home.05/05/2020
- 08:46
S1 • E12
Marcus Mumford Performs "You'll Never Walk Alone" and MoreMarcus Mumford performs acoustic versions of his song "You'll Never Walk Alone," folk standard "Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song)" and Major Lazer collab "Lay Your Head on Me."05/06/2020
- 06:03
S1 • E13
CNCO Performs "De Cero" and "Honey Boo"CNCO are #AloneTogether as they harmonize on an acoustic version of their song "De Cero" and give off positive vibes with "Honey Boo."05/08/2020
- 06:25
S1 • E14
Hayley Kiyoko Performs "Gravel to Tempo" and "Sleepover"Hayley Kiyoko gets musical accompaniment from Lawrence William IV and Valerie Franco as she performs two of her favorite songs, "Gravel to Tempo" and "Sleepover."05/12/2020
About MTV Unplugged at Home
MTV Unplugged at Home features various artists performing their top hits from their homes, encouraging MTV fans to practice self-quarantine.