- 14:43
S1 • E1
The Genius Way Tana Mongeau Gets Back at Her Cheating ExAfter reflecting on her disastrous 2018 convention, TanaCon, Tana decides to focus her energy on her clothing line and getting over her ex.07/08/2019
- 15:09
S1 • E2
Here's Why Tana's Friends Don't Trust Jake PaulTana gets anxious about going on Wild 'N Out , and Imari and Ashly have reservations about Tana rebounding with controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.07/09/2019
- 17:53
S1 • E3
Tana's Nipple Piercing Does Not Go SmoothlyTana gets her nipple pierced, Ashly questions Tana and Jake Paul's relationship, and Jordan plans Tana's return to VidCon.07/10/2019
- 16:55
S1 • E4
The Truth About Tana and Jake's MarriageAfter settling on a wedding date, Tana and Jake discuss the consequences of their decision to marry.07/11/2019
- 22:15
S1 • E5
The Fight with Jake That Tana Didn't Want You to SeeTensions flare between Tana and Jake after one of Jake's enemies shows up at Tana's influencer-filled 21st birthday party.03/27/2020
- 21:56
S1 • E6
The Side of Tana's VidCon You Didn't SeeJordan helps Tana prepare for her big return to VidCon, and Jake surprises Tana after narrowly avoiding another convention scandal.03/27/2020
- 27:30
S1 • E7
The Vows Tana Didn't End Up Making at the AltarTana struggles to write her wedding vows, and Jordan learns of a plot that could derail the wedding.03/27/2020
About MTV No Filter: Tana Mongeau
Internet fame is hard to navigate, but Tana Mongeau can always count on her friends and manager to rein her in when things start to go off course -- and with Tana, they almost always do.
