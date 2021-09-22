MTV Cribs
Stars invite viewers inside their lavish homes for an up close and personal tour, and a glimpse of the celebrity lifestyle.
Season 18
- 04:53HighlightS18JoJo Siwa Welcomes MTV to JoJo LandJoJo Siwa gives fans a glimpse of her rainbow-colored abode, which comes equipped with a slime game room, candy-themed bedroom, garage with artfully decorated cars and more.09/22/2021
- 03:47HighlightS18Chanel West Coast Keeps Her Ridicky Award in Her Dining RoomChanel West Coast begins her tour of Casa West Coast with her three furry dogs, then shows off her black-interior fridge, dining room, recording studio and bright-pink gym.09/22/2021
- 03:40HighlightS18Travis Mills Only Ever Cooks Breakfast at His CribTravis Mills shows off his inspiration wall of famous neo-expressionist painters, surplus of butter and La Croix sparkling water, nutrition cabinet, and stream room.09/15/2021
- 03:39HighlightS18Michael Blackson Is Living in LuxuryMichael Blackson takes fans around his penthouse in Hollywood, CA, which is decked out with an 86-carat diamond chandelier and a convertible dining room table, and features a boom boom room.09/08/2021
- 04:14HighlightS18Tinashe Gives Fans a Tour of Her Three-Bedroom BungalowTinashe leads MTV Cribs to the secret entrance of her recording studio, her zen space, which houses her hand-drawn artwork, and her bedroom with a view of the Hollywood Hills.09/01/2021
- 03:33HighlightS18Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Gives a Peek of Her Master BedroomNicole "Snooki" Polizzi flaunts her leopard accent bedding, a picture of her late cat, and her black-and-white tiled bathroom and walk-in closet before taking fans to her office and garage.08/25/2021
- 04:07HighlightS18Does Martha Stewart Have a House for Every Season?Martha Stewart welcomes fans to her seven-house farm and opens the door to her winter house, which features a porch room, kitchen, stable, and other amenities.08/18/2021
- 03:49HighlightS18TJ Lavin Shows Off His 1972 Chevrolet BlazerTJ Lavin takes MTV inside his infamous backyard of jumps, introduces his wife, Roxanne, as she works out in their gym, and reveals his sports memorabilia and collection of vintage cars.08/11/2021