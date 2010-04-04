MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Try Paramount+
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
TV Schedule
Watch Live TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
App
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
MTV Cribs
Menu
MTV Cribs
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
Season 17
Season 17
Season 16
Season 15
21:13
Sign in to Watch
S17 • E5
Pro Basketball Edition
A special NBA edition of Cribs has Carmelo Anthony classing it up with a backyard full of waterfalls, and Danny Granger shows some puppy love to his beloved pooch.
04/04/2010
About MTV Cribs