MTV Couples Retreat

Hakim Isler (coined the "Black MacGyver") is the nation's first professional-level Black survivalist expert in the United States. He is a decorated combat war veteran, ninja fifth degree black belt and Black survivalist expert on talk shows and in network appearances. Hakim wants to take the couples through his legendary "wilderness therapy" training and have them reconnect with nature and create instinctual healing within each other. Hakim first takes away the distractions of the modern world and will have the couples reconnect. From there, he'll teach them how to make and sustain fire together and create shelter out of their environment. Through these activities, he wants to help the couples find ways to meld their unique survival and coping skills together into one unified front.