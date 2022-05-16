MTV Couples Retreat

Claudia Jordan and Kj Dismute Cast Member

Claudia Jordan is a talk show host, actress, model, and radio and television personality best known for her appearances on "Deal or No Deal," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," "Celebrity Apprentice" and as the host of "Out Loud with Claudia Jordan" on FOXSOUL. She joins "Couples Retreat" with her boyfriend of three years Kj Dismute, a real estate agent and former sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from Dallas.